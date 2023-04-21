Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first week of March 1971, about 11:30 in the morning, Les Harding and I entered the KELO television studios on South Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Les was the soon-to-retire radio and television market reporter for the Sioux Falls Stockyards and I had just been hired from Greenlee Packing Co., where I had been a cattle buyer, to be Les’s replacement.

Although many, many citizens of this region had visited the studio, either as a tour guest or more importantly, as a family member there to watch live Dave Dedrick’s tremendously popular Captain 11 program, this was my first visit. I can’t put the feeling into words but there was something special about the place – something a person could truly feel inside, if that makes sense.

As a bit of history, Les was the first official market reporter for the stockyards, and KELO was the first television station in the nation to report daily the livestock prices from a public market.

One more example of the futuristic thinking of the station’s founder, Joe Floyd Sr.: In those days, agriculture, especially animal agriculture, was king and Joe knew that. In fact, when I began reporting the noon markets, the time allotted was around 10 minutes. Whenever anything special was happening at the stockyards, KELO was there to cover it, and it often was the lead story on the evening news. As I said, agriculture was king.

The station officially went on the air in May 1953, at a time when very few in our part of the country even owned a television. You talk about vision and guts, it was that fellow again, Joe Floyd Sr. Interestingly, it was but a few months later, August 1953, that the miracle of REA became a part of daily life in the Hank and Marie Woster home and not too many years after that when KELO constructed a tower on Medicine Butte, between Reliance and Lower Brule. Times were truly changing.

Referring to the fact that just a “few” owned a television was certainly true where I grew up. Our first cousins, the Kistlers, who farmed and raised livestock a couple miles north of us, had the first television that I can remember. Boy, oh boy, did we take advantage of that.

In the spirit of honesty, the picture on the screen was not the best, and that is putting it mildly. Lots of fuzz and blurriness, but when the flamboyant pianist Liberace came on, weather permitting, Mother Marie was seated on Aunt Grace’s couch, truly awestruck. The same might be said for my dad during the Gillette Friday night fights.

Regardless, it was television in Lyman County. We no longer had to wait for the annual trip to visit Uncle George Woster, who lived in Kansas City, to sit in front of the tube. We had TV right in the middle of nowhere!

Over the years, I have heard the same story, different location, including my wife’s dad, who, following chores and supper, would make the half-mile trek to Alsville station at the junction of Highway 28 and 81, to sip a cup of coffee and enjoy the black and white programming.

Back to my Les Harding-led trip to the station. As we wandered through the building to tend to the market tasks, suddenly, seated at a paper-laden desk, complete with an old typewriter, like the newsroom ruler that he was, Steve Hemmingsen! Across the room, occupying a little cubicle attached to the newsroom was Mr. Sports himself, Jim Burt. To add to my excitement, the anchor that noon was none other than the Volga legend Doug Lund. I truly felt in the presence of greatness, although with time and familiarity, I realized that those guys and all the others were just folks, who happened to have a very visible job.

I won’t list all of the behind-the-scenes individuals who actually make programming what it is, but believe me, without them KELO would not be celebrating this milestone.

Although I worked for the Stockyards, Joe and Evans Nord, the general manager, asked me to be a part of Good Morning Keloland, anchored for years by Joe Cooper. From there to a – let’s call it “folksy” – noontime program, Saturday Noon with Jim Woster.

Joe’s approach to that weekly program began with a simple query: “Woster, do you think you can get me a half hour on Saturday noon with nothing much in it that people will watch?” I certainly exceeded the “with nothing in it,” and from what they told me, we also had a good audience. Go figure!

Over the years I remember visits to our station by Dan Rather, Charles Kuralt and many other celebrities of note. Interestingly, based upon the limited time I spent around them, much like the local on-air people, they too were decent folks.

Obviously, television has changed dramatically over 70 years – especially, much like in agriculture, the technology. When I reflect upon the history of television in our region, I speak for so many when I simply say to everyone responsible for the KELO television journey, you made a huge difference in our lives and thanks for the memories!

All you folks who keep us fed, be safe in your hurried spring labors and thanks for what you do.