Chilling memories of winter chores

As I sit at my computer, beginning work on another column, our part of the country is being whacked by the first serious blizzard of the year. Certainly, other parts of the state have already experienced Mother Nature’s wintertime wrath, which we have pretty much avoided. Until now.

A winter blizzard, assuming the all-important source of electricity remains in operation, does not have the personal impact that it once did. Back in the day, even when the weather limited the number of livestock that arrived at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, for the most part, the daily routine was necessary. After all, regardless of that day’s receipts, cattle, hogs and sheep need to be fed and watered.

Our market was built in 1917 and many, if not most, of the water pipes had been installed at that time. You can imagine the ease with which those pipes would freeze. However, in the Olsen-Frankman cattle alley, Mark Van Dam had figured out which pens we could thaw without too much labor or consternation. In fact, he designed the Van Dam version of a portable Knipco heater, which made the thawing process much less trying.

When the water was running in those pens, we then began the tedious process of moving cattle to and from for a drink. I always noted with interest, how much a 1,300-pound cow could drink in bitter cold weather, as could most livestock, for that matter.

In my previous column, I wrote about the pleasure the Old Cattle Guy derived whenever given the opportunity to speak to young people, regardless of the group. In retrospect, there was another group, and that was the annual meeting of the many electric cooperatives in the state.

I was reminded of those gatherings, their importance, and the number of people who attended while reading my January edition of South Dakota Electric Cooperative Connections. In this publication, Billy Gibson, the director of communications, wrote a fine editorial regarding the annual meetings and their importance.

I suppose that one of the reasons I so enjoyed those events was the volunteer leadership, which was comprised of folks who so resembled those with whom I grew up. We shared many of the same pre-REA memories such as cattle chores before the Farmhand snow buckets and grapple forks, impassable gumbo roads and neighbors fixing and splicing the telephone lines.

One of those memories involved the daily challenge of simply starting the loader tractor on a bitter cold morning. If I recall correctly, a fairly effective method was a small corn cob fire placed directly under the pan, complete with a silent prayer that the fire didn’t spread.

For whatever reason, our 1948 Ford truck seldom failed to start, which gave us a vehicle with which to pull the M around the yard until it hopefully kicked in. I can still remember being the driver of the truck, with Dad firmly seated on the M and his not-so-subtle reminder, as I slowly took out the slack, “Don’t jerk the chain!” Sometimes it worked while other times, well, let’s not go there.

Readers may recall that little Jimmy was moved behind the steering wheel of the truck the morning Dad made the mistake of hollering the chain jerk instructions to Mother Marie. I can still see that little lady heading for the house. Head down, short little strides and not once looking back from under the parka hood. I didn’t realize it until years later, I had just witnessed the meaning of the word “defiance.”

In the spirit of truth, the Woster Brothers acquired a Farmhand when I was about 7 years old, which meant I did little scooping or pitching. My job during the morning feed was to stand in the open gate while Dad trekked from the stack to the yard with the rack. Frost bitten fingers and toes? Close, I suppose, but nothing Doctor Marie couldn’t handle.

Brother Terry did a marvelous job of reflecting upon another daily wintertime chore, which carried its own challenges, “chopping ice” on our stock dam. Suffice it to say that Dad could complete the task in short order with very little ice on his parka or flight pants. No matter how we tried, walking back to the place, Terry and I looked like ice-covered zombies from a horror movie. The good news was that the cows didn’t care. Chop, toss the ice out of the hole and get out of the way.

Hard work? For sure. Frustrating at times? Without a doubt. Would I, brother Terry, and cousin Leo Woster do it again given a choice? I know I speak for each when I resoundingly reply, “You’re gosh darn right we would!”

Finally, I want to add my name to the long list of those who proudly proclaim, “Go Jacks!” To be the very best team in the best conference in mid-major football, while possessing a team GPA on top of 3.00 is so very special. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach Stig, his staff, the administration, foundation and alumni association. Although I know nothing about coaching, I doubt that many in that profession have chosen a better time to retire than Coach Stig, who made the announcement shortly after winning the championship. I join thousands of others in wishing he and Laurie God’s speed.

Be safe in your labors and as always, thanks for what you do!