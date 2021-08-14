Cousins connect at Woster reunion

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yes, I know about Google. My grandkids have told me it is a great tool when searching information. Well, guess what. So too is my 63-year-old Webster’s Dictionary and my 87-year-old (thank you, Grandpa) Encyclopedia Britannica. So there! Once I learn to take photos with my cell phone and pass those photos along, it is then I will begin to work on Google.

I accessed my Webster’s to ascertain the exact meaning of the word, “reunion,” which stated, “an instance of two or more people coming together again after a period of separation.”

I suspect that is accurate unless we are referring to the gathering of the Hank and Marie Woster clan at Thunderstik Lodge, this past mid-July. Then the more appropriate words would be pandemonium, bedlam or just plain fun! It was easily the biggest turnout ever and I’m talking over a period of many years.

With the exception of 2020, when the annual clambake was canceled, this was year 17 for the gathering at the very friendly hunting lodge located above the Missouri River. This year was the very best for a host of reasons, not the least of which was in addition to the many July birthdays, while we were there my sister turned 80 and my granddaughter turned 21. We celebrated both with vigor! Add to that the near perfect mid-July weather, which seems to be a rarity this year, Thunderstik 2021 was a winner. In fact, before leaving, we worked out the arrangements for summer 2022.

There are more than a few reasons that a family reunion is important but it dawned on me driving home that one of the most important is the renewed relationship of cousins, especially first and second cousins. This year there were three generations of first cousins who took advantage of the opportunity to spend quality time, sometimes all at the same time, in the very well done, all-purpose lodge.