Cousins connect at Woster reunion

Yes, I know about Google. My grandkids have told me it is a great tool when searching information. Well, guess what. So too is my 63-year-old Webster’s Dictionary and my 87-year-old (thank you, Grandpa) Encyclopedia Britannica. So there! Once I learn to take photos with my cell phone and pass those photos along, it is then I will begin to work on Google.
I accessed my Webster’s to ascertain the exact meaning of the word, “reunion,” which stated, “an instance of two or more people coming together again after a period of separation.”
I suspect that is accurate unless we are referring to the gathering of the Hank and Marie Woster clan at Thunderstik Lodge, this past mid-July. Then the more appropriate words would be pandemonium, bedlam or just plain fun! It was easily the biggest turnout ever and I’m talking over a period of many years.
With the exception of 2020, when the annual clambake was canceled, this was year 17 for the gathering at the very friendly hunting lodge located above the Missouri River. This year was the very best for a host of reasons, not the least of which was in addition to the many July birthdays, while we were there my sister turned 80 and my granddaughter turned 21. We celebrated both with vigor! Add to that the near perfect mid-July weather, which seems to be a rarity this year, Thunderstik 2021 was a winner. In fact, before leaving, we worked out the arrangements for summer 2022.
There are more than a few reasons that a family reunion is important but it dawned on me driving home that one of the most important is the renewed relationship of cousins, especially first and second cousins. This year there were three generations of first cousins who took advantage of the opportunity to spend quality time, sometimes all at the same time, in the very well done, all-purpose lodge.
Growing up, we took that important cousin relationship for granted because many of our cousins, in both the Woster and McManus families, lived somewhere in Lyman County. For example, Mother’s sister, Grace, lived a couple miles north of us and Dad’s brother, Frank, three miles to the south. Mother had two brothers, Lyle and Bill, west of Reliance. It would be a very unusual week that we didn’t spend time with some if not most of our cousins, oftentimes eating dinner at the home of our grandma McManus, following Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s in Reliance.
As an aside, we cousins sometimes reflect upon those very special Sundays and wonder in awe, where did everyone find a spot when the food came out? Grandma’s house was not big. In fact, it was quite small but she always made it work. I guess for one thing, anyone under age 18 was not allowed in the house until the food was ready, regardless of the weather. “Go play outside!”
As an observing grandpa, I note with interest the modern-day directive does not involve the location of play but rather the mode and it centers around technology. “Put those things away or I will take them away,” is a commonly heard command, and the parent is referring to gadgets. I have no idea what a youngster is doing with their nose buried in a phone-like instrument but I do know that Mom and Dad find it most aggravating.
I assume there is a positive aspect regarding children and gadgets and someday, once I learn to use my phone for photos, I may understand. In fairness, it is not surprising that the youngsters are addicted to an instrument. All one need do is observe people walking down the street or look around a restaurant sometime and count how many people in the booths are actually visiting.
Several years ago, Penny and I were eating out with friends and noticed a young couple across the room, a rose on the table, champagne in the glass and both on their phones texting. I hope they were not exchanging anniversary salutations via their gadget while seated two feet apart but in this day and age, I would not bet against it.
It takes a lot of time and preparation to attend our reunion, especially for those who come from some distance. However, I am completely convinced that it is well worth the effort and if more people were able to gather as a family, this might be just a bit better world.
Next week will be the annual Dakotafest in Mitchell, South Dakota, and this year all three days conducted “in person” as we say in the world of post-COVID “normalcy.” Beginning Sept. 2 in Huron is the South Dakota State Fair and need I say more about that either?
In closing, allow me to pay tribute a very special person, whom we lost a few weeks back, Glen Jorgenson. Glen and Phyliss, who founded River Park in Pierre, South Dakota, many years ago, changed for the better thousands of lives. It’s called making a difference, and Glen did that in spades.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.