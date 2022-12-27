EPA biofuel standards disappoint

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For more than a few years, it has been my privilege to serve as the day-long moderator for the South Dakota Soybean Association’s annual Ag Outlook conference.

The day features three nationally known speakers, who have made a significant mark in their respective professions: weather, markets and motivation. In the opinion of the Old Stockyards Guy, the chosen speakers were amongst the best, and I’m quite confident that sentiment was shared by the room full of production agriculture families in attendance.

The array of exhibitors at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls also put on display booths full of personal knowledge and information, along with snacks of various degrees. The day ends with a social, door prizes and those in attendance, who purchased items at the silent auction, giving me a thumbs up as they carried said item to the car. I should mention that all of the proceeds from that auction support Soy PAC, the arm of South Dakota Soybean responsible for their ongoing lobbying efforts.

It would be impossible to write about this producer-supported organization without a shout-out to the staff, who make the day successful and my tasks so easy.

Annual meetings and conferences, put on by our respective commodity groups and farmer-led organizations are very popular in the months of December and January. I have been a part of all over the years, and much like the Ag Outlook, the marvelous job done by both staff and the volunteer board members is exemplary.

On the topic of ag organizations and lobbying, a prime example occurred the first of this month when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its draft, which sets the annual biofuel blending target under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Based upon conversations with those in the industry and a press release I noticed from the American Soybean Association, the proposed Renewable Volume Obligations for the next three years was found by the biofuels industry to be “deeply disappointing” – not only for the industry, but the new “set” actually threatens the integrity of the RFS because it apparently puts the brakes on the annual increases in volume obligations.

I simply do not understand the hesitancy on the part of any government agency to totally support biofuels as a very important component in our ongoing battle to become energy independent while at the same time adding to the clean environment effort. Most would agree that both goals are important not only to our nation but especially agriculture.

When I think back on the past 25 years in our state and everything that has been done by South Dakota agriculture, the biofuels industry and our state’s government leaders to put biofuels production on the national map, the most recent action by the EPA is more than a little disappointing. If I understand the process, the EPA is required to solicit public comment and conduct hearings prior to finalization. Stay tuned.

Wait a second. We are about to kick off another year and I fill a column with complaints. It reminds me of something my dad used to say about griping. “Really doesn’t do much good, Jimmy. Only about 20% of the folks really care, 60% don’t care and the other 20% are glad it’s happening to you.” Something to think about.

A part of the new year, is reflecting upon the previous 12 months. For a whole lot of farm and ranch families, the downside had to be weather. For that matter, it probably still is. In that same regard, thank you, Lord, for the prices received for almost every farm commodity. It makes up for at least a part of the moisture-related problems.

As always, health was and always will be on the front burner. All of us know of one or two families who were handed a very difficult health affliction. The most awful would have to be dealing with an ill child, regardless of age.

It is time to include New Year’s past in the Woster recollection bank. After all, as much as the celebration may have changed in our house, it is still the beginning of another year and worth remembering.

When I was old enough to celebrate with a group, other than the immediate family, the in thing, if you will, was a dance in Reliance, Vivian or Chamberlain, just to name a few. In fact, occasionally, a couple would tie the knot during that week resulting in a “free wedding dance.”

In 1958, Jerry Fitzgerald and Wally Wolles, farm lads from Dell Rapids with whom I shared the third floor of Scobey Hall, introduced me to the Saturday night dances at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls and the “dawn dance” at the Dell Rapids ballroom. For this kid from Lyman County, either could easily have been the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. I’m talking big time!

As the years past, age crept in and the desire to “go out” diminished. Penny and I evolved from the Arkota to early dinner at Minerva’s. Now we join David and Linda Marquardt for lunch at Grille 26. Wow! Party on, Jimbo! In fact, should I happen to be awake in the recliner when the ball drops in Times Square, I call it a “milestone!”

Regardless of your mode of celebration, it is the hope and prayer of all of us at the Neighbor that your 2023 is prosperous, health-filled and drought free. Happy New Year!