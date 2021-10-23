Generous supporters turn out for SDSU

As I have discussed with Editor Janelle on more than one occasion, after writing a column without missing a single issue for some 35 years, there are those times when the choice of a topic becomes the single biggest component. This has the makings of one of those times. However, thanks again to the patience and editing skills of Ms. Janelle, I will press on, as we say, with a variety of topics.
I want to begin by thanking some folks, who over the years have supported the annual Beef Bowl at South Dakota State. This year was truly something special in so many ways, and I suspect that part of the reason was last year, due to COVID, this 55-year event was put on hold.
Let me begin by thanking Yackley Ranches out of Onida, South Dakota and Sioux Falls Regional Livestock in Worthing, South Dakota for once again, as they have for many years, each donating a steer to the event. They purchase the steers from a selection of State Fair 4-H calves, which are brought to the university for use in judging and marketing classes. After they are displayed at the barbecue, they are returned to the barn as the property of animal science.
Speaking of the barbecue and animal science, I extend a huge “way to go” to Cody Wright and his crew for another highly successful effort and also to the Roth family at Empirical Foods in Dakota Dunes for donating all of the beef to the event. They have done so for years and in addition to being a gift to the University, it is a top-shelf beef product.
On to the half time show at the football game and the sale of premiums from the two donated steers – again, with the proceeds going to the university. Premium for the first steer sold was the bid of $14,000 by American Food Groups, who have donated for at least the past 15 years. Dan Rentschler, Tim Mouw and Brian Bowne, we thank you. Brian Gilbert, the leader of Ag Lending at the First National Bank in Sioux Falls, paid $13,500 for the second premium, and because it always takes two bidders to make an auction, we also thank Rusty and Sherri Antonen of J & R Feeds in Lake Norden, South Dakota for hammering away on both.
I should add that the support for SDSU by J & R Feeds is a very common occurrence for many different efforts. Also on the field bidding were First Premier Bank, Sanford Health, First Bank and Trust and some old stockyards guy who wandered out with the other bidders. Thanks to all, the auction added $33,000 to the SDSU pot.
After all of these years, I have finally extended a public note of appreciation to the folks who make Beef Bowl the second biggest day on the campus of South Dakota State University.
As long as I’m on the topic of Jackrabbit Land, get ready because someday soon, there will be a column devoted to the rodeo program at South Dakota State, the importance of rodeo to not only the university but our state in general and the efforts underway by a group of volunteers to move Jackrabbit Rodeo to a permanent spot in the nation’s top five programs. I think this is called a “tease” in the television world but this is a paper. Oh well. A journalist I ain’t!
You know what. Let’s continue with the SDSU and incorporate a bit about my long- time friend, Alan Tuntland. I’m certain most readers remember that I mentioned Alan in a previous column and his now 18-month battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He and Sharon, who daily updates us via Caring Bridge, are very open about his health battle so I have no qualms about sharing with you.
As I write this, following 28 chemotherapy treatments, they have decided that the next step and best course of action is to cease the treatments and employ the marvelous and loving services of home hospice care. Based upon our telephone conversations, which are becoming more difficult for him, and Sharon’s writing, this was a wise decision.
What I marvel at each time we visit is the fact that Alan Tuntland is not afraid to die. Not in the least. He truly believes that when he does, he will move on to that place we have been promised where he will be greeted by his mom, dad, brother Jim, a decorated Vietnam vet, who was killed in a car accident shortly after he returned home, and many other friends and family. He believes that his physical suffering, and it has been immense, will be gone. I should add that because of his suffering and sharing, many of us have had the renewal of a belief that we had forgotten was there. I have no idea when he will be welcomed “home” but I do know that he is ready.
Be safe in your harvest, remember those serving in harm’s way and as always, thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.