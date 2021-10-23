Generous supporters turn out for SDSU

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I have discussed with Editor Janelle on more than one occasion, after writing a column without missing a single issue for some 35 years, there are those times when the choice of a topic becomes the single biggest component. This has the makings of one of those times. However, thanks again to the patience and editing skills of Ms. Janelle, I will press on, as we say, with a variety of topics.

I want to begin by thanking some folks, who over the years have supported the annual Beef Bowl at South Dakota State. This year was truly something special in so many ways, and I suspect that part of the reason was last year, due to COVID, this 55-year event was put on hold.

Let me begin by thanking Yackley Ranches out of Onida, South Dakota and Sioux Falls Regional Livestock in Worthing, South Dakota for once again, as they have for many years, each donating a steer to the event. They purchase the steers from a selection of State Fair 4-H calves, which are brought to the university for use in judging and marketing classes. After they are displayed at the barbecue, they are returned to the barn as the property of animal science.

Speaking of the barbecue and animal science, I extend a huge “way to go” to Cody Wright and his crew for another highly successful effort and also to the Roth family at Empirical Foods in Dakota Dunes for donating all of the beef to the event. They have done so for years and in addition to being a gift to the University, it is a top-shelf beef product.

On to the half time show at the football game and the sale of premiums from the two donated steers – again, with the proceeds going to the university. Premium for the first steer sold was the bid of $14,000 by American Food Groups, who have donated for at least the past 15 years. Dan Rentschler, Tim Mouw and Brian Bowne, we thank you. Brian Gilbert, the leader of Ag Lending at the First National Bank in Sioux Falls, paid $13,500 for the second premium, and because it always takes two bidders to make an auction, we also thank Rusty and Sherri Antonen of J & R Feeds in Lake Norden, South Dakota for hammering away on both.