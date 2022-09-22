Higher learning: today's students committed to academics

I do not recall the first time Penny and I attended the annual South Dakota Festival of Books, but I do know it was in the Black Hills, our daughter, Sara, was one of the presenters, and it was a fun and informative couple of days. Actually, any time spent in the Lead-Deadwood-Spearfish region makes for a “fun” couple of days.
This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Festival of Books, and it just happens that this year the event will be held in Brookings Sept. 23-25, and very importantly, Sara will again be a part of the weekend as one of the presenting authors. OK, so Dad is bragging just a bit, but what the heck? Isn’t that what we are supposed to do?
Sara’s passion, other than her family, has always been art – most any form of art, which is the basis of her book. Mom and Dad look forward to being in Brookings this weekend. I should mention, Brookings offers more than a few wonderful facilities in which to conduct these events, facilities that alone are worth visiting.
The Alumni Center on the Campus Green, McCrory Gardens Visitors Center, Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum and the South Dakota Art Museum, to name a few.
OK, as long as I’m in a boastful mood, you should know that in addition to Sara, sister, Mary Haug, will also be discussing her latest book, and my niece, Jennifer Widman is one of the folks in charge of the Book Festival. Look out, Brookings! There will be Wosters all over the place! The good news is that all of us are long in the tooth and carry a head full of gray hair, which means an early supper and bed time. The city will be safe.
Almost any time I visit the home of our state’s land grant university, I marvel at the amazing changes, which literally encompass the campus. dormitories, Honors College, the Raven Precision Ag Center, the Alumni Center and President’s House and, of course, the ever-improving athletic complex.
I think it important to draw particular attention to the newly opened American Indian Student Center, which is located in the very heart of campus. President Barry Dunn, in his inaugural remarks, placed high emphasis on doing everything in the power of the university to offer programs and amenities to our Native American students. Based upon events of the past several years, he meant what he said. Proud of him and his folks, to say the least.
I mentioned dormitories, and I know I have written about my introduction to Jackrabbit Nation in September 1958, and the move into room 315, Scobey Hall. If you really want to observe change on a campus, just think back to your “move in day” and spend some time now days being a part of that once-in-a-lifetime event.
315 Scobey was basically what almost every dorm room represented, regardless of the dorm or the university under discussion. Bunk beds with two small drawers under the frame, two desks and two very small, open closets. I know it doesn’t sound like much now, but quite frankly, it didn’t take much to contain two regular size suitcases and a couple of boxes.
In 1958 there was no need to concern one’s self about a laptop or flat screen television, and the attire to fit some parameter required very little thought – at least for those of us from central South Dakota.
Each floor had a small lounge area for study or relaxation, a communal bathroom and a pay phone located on each wing. We ate all three meals at the cafeteria in the basement of Wecota Hall our freshmen year, but after that there was the Student Union and certainly the never changing Campus Café, located across from the Campanile on Medary Avenue. Fast foods? None that I recall, although my roommate manufactured a pretty good grilled cheese sandwich on the radiator. Or maybe I was simply hungry.
I should mention that very few students, especially freshmen, came to campus with a car and those who did became quite popular in short order.
You know what else has changed on the campus? At least in the opinion of the old cattle guy, is the dedication and commitment to academics. I mean to tell you, our young people who attend college in the year 2022, mean business. Certainly, there are those who are there because their parents insisted or because at 18 years of age the many options available had yet to be discovered. I would not be surprised if deep inside, that group of students did not possess the academic dedication necessary to excel. Just a case of “finding who you are.”
However, the vast majority of students attend every class, study like heck and make their elders proud. In fact, it is my understanding that not only is there a full schedule of classes during Hobo week, many instructors even require testing. Wait a minute. Tests during Weary Willie’s week?! Ouch! Where does one register a complaint?!
Yes, times have certainly changed in the world of higher education and yet the bottom line remains the same: to turn out a productive and decent person who will go on to make this an even better place to live. Be safe, enjoy the fall, and thanks for all that you do.