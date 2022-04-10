Looking back 60 years, to 1962

The idea for this particular column was initiated while reading the weekly issue of my hometown paper, the Lyman County Herald.

Like many publications of that nature, there is a section involving “history” in which the editor goes back 25, 40, 60 years and more. The purpose is to remember various incidents which occurred during that particular period.

I suppose because I’m an old fossil, I always enjoy that section, regardless of the publication.

The piece from 60 years ago – in 1962 – that caught my attention reminded us that in March of that year, the State B boys’ basketball tournament (truly the “biggie,” for those who may not remember) was played at the newly opened Sioux Falls Arena. It was also the first time that KELO television covered the games live from this 10,000-seat wonder.

One dare not “recall” 1962 without a mention of shoulder-deep snow in the winter and hip-deep flooding that spring. Hey, weather in South Dakota is always worth a mention. Right?

I don’t recall that particular event but over the years, some of my fondest memories, regarding sports and concerts took place in the arena. Not only high school games such as Onida versus DeSmet in a 1969 championship game, but more than a few Augustana Viking clashes with the SDSU Jackrabbits – a huge North Central Conference rivalry for so many years.

We saw Johnny Cash, Waylon and Willie and a classic concert, which offered Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, George Jones and if memory serves, Reba McEntire. All together at one time, on a stage in Sioux Falls for over three hours of absolutely amazing music by true legends in the business.