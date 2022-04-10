Looking back 60 years, to 1962

The idea for this particular column was initiated while reading the weekly issue of my hometown paper, the Lyman County Herald.
Like many publications of that nature, there is a section involving “history” in which the editor goes back 25, 40, 60 years and more. The purpose is to remember various incidents which occurred during that particular period.
I suppose because I’m an old fossil, I always enjoy that section, regardless of the publication.
The piece from 60 years ago – in 1962 – that caught my attention reminded us that in March of that year, the State B boys’ basketball tournament (truly the “biggie,” for those who may not remember) was played at the newly opened Sioux Falls Arena. It was also the first time that KELO television covered the games live from this 10,000-seat wonder.
One dare not “recall” 1962 without a mention of shoulder-deep snow in the winter and hip-deep flooding that spring. Hey, weather in South Dakota is always worth a mention. Right?
I don’t recall that particular event but over the years, some of my fondest memories, regarding sports and concerts took place in the arena. Not only high school games such as Onida versus DeSmet in a 1969 championship game, but more than a few Augustana Viking clashes with the SDSU Jackrabbits – a huge North Central Conference rivalry for so many years.
We saw Johnny Cash, Waylon and Willie and a classic concert, which offered Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, George Jones and if memory serves, Reba McEntire. All together at one time, on a stage in Sioux Falls for over three hours of absolutely amazing music by true legends in the business.
In fairness, the Sioux Falls Arena was not this Lyman County kid’s first experience with a big-time facility. I shall never forget the first time I, along with three other Chamberlain High students, entered the Huron Arena with the sole purpose of seeing Don Jacobsen, the Lake Norden high school superstar, play in a B tournament. Folks, this 17-year-old hick could not have been more impressed if it had been Madison Square Garden. Over the years it has been my privilege to speak at events in that facility and for whatever reason. That feeling of awe, albeit somewhat subdued, remains.
The year before, I had visited the Aberdeen Civic Arena as a member of the All-State Chorus. Again, for a kid from Lyman County, upon entering for the first time, I remember simply standing and taking it all in. Come to think of it, little Jimmy was, in fact, somewhat of a world traveler!
1962, 60 years ago, was a year of many other firsts in the life of the Old Stockyards Guy. Important firsts, beginning with my graduation from South Dakota State University. I remember following the ceremony at Sylvan Circle, my parents were about to depart for Lyman County when a simple sentence of advice from my dad four years earlier came to the surface.
I have probably told this story before, but it’s worth repeating. As he stood in the doorway of Room 315, Scobey Hall, early fall of 1958, while Mother was making up the top bunk and putting things away in a rather small dorm room, Dad gave me a rare piece of parental guidance.
“Jimmy, if you need anything. Anything at all. You call me and I’ll tell you how you can get along without it.” He added, “Mother, we best get going. I’d like to get home before dark.”
Back to graduation. Following the ceremony, I shared a bit of libation, food and conversation with Bob and Elaine Yackley, slept a few hours on their couch and headed for the Sioux Falls Stockyards where I began the morning at 6.
Sometimes in life luck is a lot more important than effort or talent, and my entrance into the world of livestock marketing was just that: pure, simple luck.
Although I did not know it at the time, that early June morning of 1962, was the beginning of a long and satisfying career. It was one in which I could enjoy what I did and at the same time pay the bills. Again, that was nothing I was personally responsible for but rather the simple process of falling into the manure pit and coming out like a rose.
Merle Haggard has a classic country song titled “The Way I Am.” In that song is a very telling line: “Wish I enjoyed what makes my living.”
That pretty much says it all about life and the importance of looking forward to Monday rather than Friday in the work week.
It is such an age-old question, but worth repeating. What happened to those past 60 years and how in the world did they pass so rapidly? We hope to answer at least a few of those questions this summer when the Chamberlain High School class of 1957 gathers on the Missouri to reflect, reminisce and get reacquainted.
Although at this time, I’m not certain as to the time, I’m certain the Jackrabbits of 1962 will do the same in Brookings, South Dakota. Ah, memories.
In a totally different vein, I notice in the April issue of South Dakota Electric that April 11 is Lineworker Appreciation Day and a perfect time to thank the crews who work on the power lines in our communities. What a welcome sight are those heroes after an ice storm! Finally, be safe, say a little prayer for moisture and thanks for all that you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.