On aging and a top-notch South Dakota-native reporter

As the reader is well aware, with age seems to come the increased need for reflection. In fact, with age comes a need for many items and services, which would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago.

I remember when my pill bottle, such as it was, contained a simple oversized multi-purpose vitamin. The daily ingestion of that hard-to-swallow horse pill was, on more than a few occasions, ignored. Now, at age 80, my container has many compartments, each appropriately dated and planted in full view, making it nearly impossible to neglect. Besides, what else, in addition to a pill regime, is there for a person such as myself to do at 5:30 in the morning? Ah, let’s not go there. That involves another list.

Running down the list, we find a hearing aid, two twice daily eye drops, the ever increasingly difficult attempt to stand on one foot. Don’t ask me why, other than Doc Billion says it’s good for balance. You will find a minuscule amount of hair, the color of which is no longer important and insulated moccasins for the evening round of Gunsmoke reruns.

There is, however, an upside. I no longer leave Aberdeen at 9:30 at night for the return to Sioux Falls after a fun evening of serving as the speaker for the North Central Cattlemen’s. And there is a high degree of certainly that the old Stockyards guy has had his last colonoscopy! See, always a silver lining!

I was thinking about the senior status as I attempted to keep up with the news out of Washington, D.C., and the people who make it go. Without going into specific names or party affiliation, it is fair to say that many if not most of those in charge of leading this country are my age or darn close. Whether that falls under the category of being positive or negative, shall be left to the reader. What I will put on paper, without fear of contradiction, is that my physical and mental stamina at age 80 is noticeably less than it was even five years ago.