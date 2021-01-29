On aging and a top-notch South Dakota-native reporter

As the reader is well aware, with age seems to come the increased need for reflection. In fact, with age comes a need for many items and services, which would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago.
I remember when my pill bottle, such as it was, contained a simple oversized multi-purpose vitamin. The daily ingestion of that hard-to-swallow horse pill was, on more than a few occasions, ignored. Now, at age 80, my container has many compartments, each appropriately dated and planted in full view, making it nearly impossible to neglect. Besides, what else, in addition to a pill regime, is there for a person such as myself to do at 5:30 in the morning? Ah, let’s not go there. That involves another list.
Running down the list, we find a hearing aid, two twice daily eye drops, the ever increasingly difficult attempt to stand on one foot. Don’t ask me why, other than Doc Billion says it’s good for balance. You will find a minuscule amount of hair, the color of which is no longer important and insulated moccasins for the evening round of Gunsmoke reruns.
There is, however, an upside. I no longer leave Aberdeen at 9:30 at night for the return to Sioux Falls after a fun evening of serving as the speaker for the North Central Cattlemen’s. And there is a high degree of certainly that the old Stockyards guy has had his last colonoscopy! See, always a silver lining!
I was thinking about the senior status as I attempted to keep up with the news out of Washington, D.C., and the people who make it go. Without going into specific names or party affiliation, it is fair to say that many if not most of those in charge of leading this country are my age or darn close. Whether that falls under the category of being positive or negative, shall be left to the reader. What I will put on paper, without fear of contradiction, is that my physical and mental stamina at age 80 is noticeably less than it was even five years ago.
Upon turning 60, or for that matter even 70, I truly noticed little difference in my ability to get the job done. I’m quite confident that at 70, I still would have been able to handle back-to-back 14-hour days in the cattle alley of Olsen-Frankman. Not that many years later, those same hours and tasks would have been the true test of man’s ability to survive.
The difference between 70 and 80 years of age, at least to this old fellow, is very noticeable to say the least, and I might add, in many, many ways. Is this age-related deterioration applicable to those who serve the country in a leadership role? Let’s hope not because they have a bunch of very important chores to take care of and it would seem that said chores can’t all be done by their staff. (Or maybe they can and have been for years and it is just recently that I began paying attention.)
On a totally different topic, it was early summer of 1979, when legendary Argus Leader sports writer and good friend John Egan called requesting a “favor.” A young man from Lake Norden, South Dakota had graduated from Augustana and although his passion and ultimately his lifetime profession was sports reporting, he had been asked to cover agriculture.
“Would you take him under your wing for a few months, to help him get his feet on the ground?” I reminded John that it was my brother, Terry, who was the journalist but if I could help out a bit, no problem. Folks, that was one of the best decisions ever, as not only did Mel quickly become a very good beat writer for ag, he became a very good friend.
As an aside, I learned first hand that good reporters can cover any topic with just a bit of guidance regarding whom to contact and a brief historical perspective.
My wife, also a Lake Norden native, made the mistake of inviting Mel over for burgers on the grill, and it wasn’t long before he would call and ask, “What’s for supper at the Woster house?!”
Mel went on to be, as his friend and Castlewood native Chuck Raasch, the lifelong D.C. political journalist told me, the “dean of baseball writers in the country.” Regardless of his national notoriety, he remains the same Mel Antonen from Lake Norden, which says it all about Mel. I think of him often.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.