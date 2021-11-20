Thankful for rural power, holiday reunions

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You can but imagine the surprise and good feelings which hit this writer, when I opened my November issue of Cooperative Connections from South Dakota Electric and there was a photo of my friend of 60 years, Harry Thomas.

Harry, Chuck Birkholt and another long- time friend, Paul Symens, were recently inducted into the South Dakota Association of Cooperatives Hall of Fame, and the photo was taken at the induction ceremony.

Harry served nearly 40 years on the board of Venture Communications, a member-owned organization located in Highmore, South Dakota, which provides phone service, digital TV and high-speed internet. He made a comment which really hit home.

He said he “still remembers turning on the power switch” for the first time at his home when he was a pup. That simple act, which was the catalyst for electricity and telephones, is something most all of us can remember.

At the Hank Woster place it was mid-August 1953. More than anything else, I remember the yard light on the REA power pole, which would ultimately become the gumbo-covered basketball court for brothers Terry and Kevin.

Why not Jimmy, the reader asks? Simple. I was born to be a musician. My talents have always been found in the piano, guitar and the marching band baritone.

OK, so “talents” may be a stretch, but whatever mediocre level of musical excellence the old Stockyards guy may have achieved over the years, it far exceeds anything related to my inherent athletic abilities.

On this topic, and forgive me if I have shared this anecdote in a previous column, but the impact of REA on a rural home was best summed up by Bob Bergland, former U.S. Senator from Minnesota, who went on the be the leader of the National Rural Electric Association. He was the keynote speaker at a regional REA convention in Des Moines and spoke of growing up on a farm, which was located several miles north of Warroad, Minnesota. (Folks, 80 years ago, anything north of Warroad was truly living “in the sticks.”)