The billions of benefits from E15

Yes, I know I have written about the benefits of biofuels to our state and to the nation in one or two previous columns over the years and, I might add, with some justification. Biofuels have made a positive difference to not only agriculture but very importantly to the overall economies of South Dakota and other states in our region.

With that in mind, allow me to do so again – with the reason being the results of a recent study commissioned by Growth Energy.

This study focused on E15 and the importance of allowing that ethanol-based product to be sold nationally year-round. The ABF Economics conducted trial demonstrated that should year-round sales across the nation become the norm, drivers would save $20 billion dollars while putting some $36 billion in the pockets of American households. That same year-round effort would generate $66 billion for the U.S. gross economy and support an additional 118,000 jobs.

It is worth commenting on the environmental benefits derived from the increased use of biofuels, which have been supported by solid research more than a few times. For example, the Growth Energy study demonstrated that using E15 rather than E10 reduced greenhouse gases by about 3%. It also reduced emissions of the pollutant that leads to ground-level ozone and smog. Just imagine what E30 might do. But that’s another topic for another time.

We know that biofuels are most often more reasonably priced than regular unleaded. This summer, for example, across the nation that difference averaged about 16 cents per gallon. In some states that difference was as much as $1 per gallon.

Anytime a “price of fuel” story is done on our national news, the dollar per gallon number often centers on those states in which $7 per gallon is the norm. Our son, who has lived in Los Angeles for about 25 years, is able to fill for a bit over $6, and we have talked about how limited is access to biofuels in his city.

The ABF Economics study tells us that currently E15 is sold at more than 2,700 stations in 31 states and that more than 96% of the cars on the road (2001 models or newer) are approved for biofuel blends. Those numbers of stations and states is a start, but it would appear we have some work to do in that regard.

As an aside, not too many years ago during one of our trips to the Big Apple, I began noticing fairly large signs on the roof of more than a few city buses, which read, “This bus operates on biofuels.” That, also, is a start.

By the way, regarding the many caution flags involving the use of E10 in a mower or snow blower, I know this is not scientific research, but both of my self-propelled machines exceeded 15 years of operation using nothing but that particular fuel. Granted, I have not been mowing or blowing large junks of property but I believe the point is worth noting.

One final suggestion might be that we make certain that biofuels are in our tanks when we head out for Grandma’s house next week. Yes, it is Thanksgiving time, and this year a simple-minded columnist who lives in the city, might use a bit of caution when he reminds the reader how blessed we are. The reason being that many of our readers are the foundation for our state’s most important economic component, production agriculture. For more than a few, 2022 has been much more than the proverbial challenge. I’ll simply hope that on your farm or ranch everyone is healthy, able to gather as a family and that next year is the best you have ever had.

Weather permitting, our L.A. son will spend a week in his old bedroom, eating his favorite dishes from years ago and will join us on a quick trek to Minneapolis to celebrate with our daughter’s family.

When I think of gathering at Thanksgiving and the memories from 70 years ago surface, I think of Grandma McManus and her little home in Reliance. Where in the world would she put everyone at meal time?! Especially if the weather outdoors was too nasty to leave anyone over 5 years of age bundled up and in the elements for most of the day? I have nothing but fond memories, so it must have been good.

I do remember that the men were always first to line up with their plates. I would comment on the pleasures and benefits derived from that system, but I have learned that there are at least three women bearing the Woster moniker who would quickly take offense.

Quite frankly, Jim and Penny have a space problem when everyone returns to their roots at the same time. Strange, we were crowded when our three were still home and we are really crowded when all return at the same time with full-grown families. Hey, want to know something? When it’s family, being crowded is truly not all that bad, which may explain my fond memories of Grandma’s house. Also, any negative thoughts regarding “overcrowding” are quickly removed by simply remembering the holidays during COVID. I’ll take a crowded house over Zoom anytime!

From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Travel safe, thanks for what you do and God bless.