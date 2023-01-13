Things I didn’t do

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the reader probably knows, of the many talks I delivered to various groups over the past 40 years, those involving young people, regardless of the setting, ranked at the top.

The annual FFA awards banquets were always fun, complete with high school students and their parents. Obviously, there were times of the year such as corn planting, when but one parent, usually Mom, was in the audience, but normally, the importance of the evening dictated complete family attendance.

I always enjoyed the opening ceremony, especially the age-old response from the advisor, “Here by the Owl! The owl is a time-honored symbol ...” Anyone, who has been a part of the awards evening knows the complete line.

You may remember the evening that the students had placed a toy manure spreader next to my supper plate with the request that when the directive, “Mr. Speaker”, was announced, I was instructed to proclaim, “Here by the spreader!”

For the most part, my message to those youngsters was a simple one: enjoy what you do with your professional life.

I used the analogy of asking each one to reflect upon the high school class that they most disliked and then they were to imagine that they attended the class five days each week, eight hours each day, 50 weeks each year for the next 38 years. After the appropriate pause, I would add, “that is spending your life in a job you don’t enjoy.”

As I observed the many frowns and grimaces, I added that you don’t have to do that because there is a better way.

Continuing on, “At this time in your young life, you are beginning to know which activities, chores, outings you truly enjoy and conversely, those that you don’t. Those, that you most enjoy, are the guiding light in career direction.

“Very simply, if you begin looking forward to the weekend on Wednesday and dreading Monday on Saturday afternoon, it’s time to begin the search for a different line of work.”

A bit simplistic? Perhaps, but it can work and it should. Over the years, I have had more than a few former attendees, who told me that they “still remember your talk.” Special for the old fellow, for sure.

There is another group of “young” people, with whom I enjoy spending time, and that is the next generation of food producers. Every couple of years, Nate Franzen, who heads up ag lending for First Dakota National Bank, will invite me to say a few words to their “young farmers or ranchers” class. These are active food producers, ranging in age from about 25 to 40. Most are married couples, although circumstances may prevent attendance by both.

My message to those young people is a bit different and very personal, and if there was a title, it would be something like, “Things I would do differently if I could go back.”

The theme revolves around what I refer to as “special moments in life.” These are experiences in your family which will occur but once, and if those moments are missed, they are gone for good.

I’m not talking major league happenings, but rather your first-born son playing in his first fifth grade basketball game or showing his first steer at the county fair. It may be your high school daughter preparing to attend her very first prom or first appearance with the school’s choir. By the way, you can’t threaten your daughter’s prom date “to behave,” if you are not in the house, if you get my drift.

I will never regret my life in the Stockyards or the cattle business. Not in the least. However, could I “go back,” I would decline the invitation to speak on the evenings that one of those “special moments” came along. There were enough of us in the Olsen-Frankman cattle alley that I could have run home, cleaned up a bit, attended that “moment” and returned to the stockyards to close out the day. For sure there was no need, following a long and tiring week, to stop by the Brass Rail on the way home to visit with the guys from Morrell and the Stockyards.

There is little doubt, thanks to the person in charge on South Sixth Avenue, that things turned out really well for us. Our kids and grandkids are doing well and making us proud. Like so many in our age group, there are health adjustments but for the most part, so far so good. However, I would give a lot to go back and take advantage of those “special moments.” One of life’s tough lessons is that a 10-year-old youngster is soon 50, and whatever we missed over those 40 years left on the same train as the years. I think most who attend those sessions listen and hear the message. At least that is my hope.

By the way, the Wosters did have some family fun over the years. For many years, we would spend a week at Vacation Village on Okoboji with the Dave and Karol Theophilus family. A week in Washington, D.C., more than a few “quick trips” to the Black Hills, plus the Wosters’ annual reunion at Thunderstik Lodge. Maybe I should quit complaining!

Don’t forget the Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which runs Jan. 24-29 and the Sioux Empire Farm Show, Jan. 25-27. I hope to see you there!