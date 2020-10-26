It was about this time 62 years ago that I experienced my first Hobo Day as a student at South Dakota State. When I was a sophomore at Chamberlain High School and a first-rate baritone player (my personal assessment) in the marching band, we bussed to Brookings to march in the Hobo Day parade. It was our first experience in a big-time parade and I, like the rest of the band, felt as if we were a part of something akin to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day extravaganza. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch many, many floats and, of course, many other bands ahead and behind us.
Two years later we marched in the Dakota Days parade, but the experience was much different. When I arrived at the school to board the bus, Mr. Roberts informed me that because the tuba player had broken his leg at Gregory in the Friday night football game and “the fingering is the same,” little Jimmy would trade his baritone for a small round-bale-sized tuba. I think he said something about, “the oompah-pah background is important, and we have another baritone player.”
Because that was before the age of protests, the tuba it was, and everything went fine until we started marching. Yes, the fingering was the same and the difference in the size of the mouthpiece posed little problem. It was the 26 pounds difference in weight and the fact that the size of the bell presented more than a few students the opportunity to practice their set shot using dirty socks, beer cups, an occasional tennis shoe and anything else that would reach the street from the curb.
By the time we approached the reviewing stand, located in front of the Varsity Lounge, the tuba had me pretty much drained and my oompah had deteriorated to a slightly muted ‘pah.
Mr. Roberts, who was marching beside us, reduced his speed to reach my location and not so pleasantly told me, “you have to put more juice in your breathing. The reed players up front can’t hear the beat.”
What do you say? Again, protests were not an option for young people at that time. Had that course of action been available, I may have done my best to transform my protest into a riot. It was 1956. All I could do was nod, keep marching and look for the bus.
The upside was that upon reaching the end and dumping from the tuba items collected during the parade in front of the bus, Mr. Roberts quietly said, “Sorry I got after you. I had no idea you were playing catch.” I like to think he was sincere but at the time it made little difference. We were heading home.
The 2020 Hobo Day will be Oct. 31, with the many festivities beginning on the 26th. Thanks to COVID, there will not be a football game nor a parade but the students have done a masterful job of adjusting. You can find all of the Hobo Day happenings by searching for Hobo Week Events 2020.
I want the freshmen class at South Dakota State and every other university to know that all of us are doing our best to understand what you are being asked to accept thanks to the virus. You missed the most important part of your high school experience beginning last March and now you are doing your very best to adjust to college life as it currently exists. We know that this is not a World War, a 1930s depression or, God forbid, cancer in your family. Still, it’s so different from what you expected.
We hope that you can hang in until you are back in the classroom, attending the ball games, going to parties and studying in groups at a packed student union. That day will come and you will be stronger when it does. One of the few advantages of old age is the lessons learned from experience. Always remember, this will pass.
Thank goodness it is still Pork Month and I can thank each and every pork producer for everything you do to keep a great tasting, highly nutritious meat product on our table at a cost that is more than reasonably priced.
Finally, as much as I hate to bring this up, we are still at war with COVID-19 and it would appear that will be the case for a spell. Let’s do our part to help our region come out a winner. Thanks for what you do and remember to vote Nov. 3.