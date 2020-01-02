Many years ago, the old stockyards guy participated in more than a few 5K road races around the country. As I thought about this past year and all that our farm and ranch families have endured, I remember several of those idiocy inspired events and wondered “why?” I think it important to remember that never once did I even come close to winning anything, nor should I have. The goal each time was simply to finish, which became particularly difficult on those mornings when the temperature and humidity were already approaching the National Weather Service inspired “heat index warning.” I remember one particularly trying race, which I barely finished on my feet. While slugging down ice water, a well-known marathoner from this region walked by whacked me on top of the head and simply said, “Jimmy, it’s called persistence and it plays into life time and time again and I’m not talking about a road race. Good job.”
Persistence, grit, determination and yes, survival, have been such a part of life for our food producers the past several years that my attempt to portray those years in this column would be more than inadequate. Suffice it to say, another year has ended, most of you have, and don’t ask me how, survived, and 2020 offers the opportunity to hopefully anticipate more good times than bad. At least that must be what all of us, both in the country and town, hope for.
With any time of trial, there is opportunity for a discussion of how we can make this better. Darren Hefty told me one time that all of us, regardless of what we do, should stop some morning as we go through our routine (chores) and ask ourselves, why am I doing this task in this particular manner? Probably the answer will be “because in my situation, at this point in time it is the best method available.” However, often times a bit of change can be good.
I thought about this during a return drive from Aberdeen last winter as discussions in my coffee groups and in Pierre centered on hemp as a cash crop. More recently I thought about trying something different when it was announced that SDSU Research Park will be conducting research with a company called Tru Shrimp. Wait! Shrimp in South Dakota?! I have no idea what may come of this effort. No more than I do regarding hemp or a year-round operational green house on a farm in Lyman county.
What I do know, because it is becoming more and more obvious, even without weather considerations, is that South Dakota agriculture has no choice but to explore other avenues of production. Nobody is better at contemporary grain and livestock production than this state’s family farmers and ranchers. Nobody. And yet each year, or so it seems, those same family operations, which, by the way, represent about 95% of all ag production in the country, struggle more and more to keep their heads above water. Certainly, there is a lot more involved in the daily struggles than the particular crops being grown or livestock being raised, but what can it hurt to give a serious look at alternatives? And I suspect there are more than those I just mentioned.
For years and years, our central public markets such as Sioux Falls and Sioux City, provided the very best in marketing opportunities for the producers of sheep, hogs and cattle. However, times changed as auction marketing grew in regard and success. More and more people opted for the auction or a direct sale at home, and the terminal markets went by the wayside. Change is inevitable, and that applies to production agriculture in so many ways.
Hollis Williams, who was the head cattle buyer for Greenlee Packing Co., and in addition to being my boss and great friend, often employed a very curt but accurate phrase. “That fellow don’t know he don’t know!” Boy, does that ever sum up this writer’s effort to present his thoughts on “alternative enterprises” in South Dakota Agriculture. Therefore, take it for what you believe it to be worth.
I do, however, as does everyone at the Tri-State Neighbor, sincerely hope that 2020 is the turn around for agriculture that is so desperately needed. Remember those serving in our military, be safe and thanks for what you do.