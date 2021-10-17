Fall is here: It’s time to start finding ways to save

Fall is the time when most of the spent plant material is available for use, so that’s when I make my own compost pile.

I have some old wooden pallets wired together down in a corner, and as I rake up yard grass, leaves from the trees, or clean out straw bedding from the chicken house, it all goes in the bin and sits all winter until I get ready to plant things in the spring.

“Once in a while I will go out and use the pitchfork to move the pile around a bit and help the stalks break down. The chicken litter adds extra strength. It isn’t fancy, but it works for me and I don’t spend any money on fertilizer from the store.

•••

Start saving now for the holidays:

“I watch for sales in the grocery stores and try to buy a little bit of extra as I have the money to spare.

“If you usually have a turkey for thanksgiving, try to put a few dollars aside now so you can get one on sale and stuff it in the freezer so you can save those dollars.

“Things like sugar, extra flour, and sprinkles for decorating those cookies for the kids. Chocolate and nuts for fudge and other candies that only appear this time of year.

“I do have a lot of cookie cutters that I’ve acquired over the years at yard sales. I find it easier to give a box of cookies and maybe some fudge as a gift to neighbors and friends. Food is always a welcome addition in any household.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

