Cleaning out nooks and crannies is a homeowner’s worst nightmare, but a reader from Iowa found a nifty tool for the job. They wrote to get a few orange sticks that manicurists use in salons and use them for home cleaning.
“I use them to clean out my window sills in the fall. We live in a very old house and it’s not really tight so I get dust that sifts in year round. I was using my good paring knife to dig out the crud until I got these sticks.
They are small and sharp and fit in the smallest of spaces.”
An unconventional method for cleaning out grass stains was found by a Minnesotan reader. They wrote:
“Get out the molasses jug and spread it all over the stain. Let it set for a good 20 to 30 minutes and then wash in hot, soapy water. It works! I’ve used this for years and decided it was worth passing on, as some stain removers are just too expensive.”
