Camping season is over for all but the hardiest winter campers.
A reader from Wyoming discovered that instead of letting your sleeping bags sit in the attic all winter, air them out and put old dryer sheets inside to have them fresh for the next season.
They said that not putting them in a plastic bag last winter saved them the displeasure of that musty attic smell when they pulled them down for this year’s camping trips.
•••
A reader from Arizona said that she has been bothered by an influx of black ants and has recently discovered the secret formula for getting rid of them.
She wrote to mix 1/2 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of hot water, and 2 tablespoons of Borax together.
After stirring the mixture until the Borax and sugar are dissolved, soak cotton balls in the mix and set the soaked cotton in the problematic places.
The ants carry the mixture to their nest and it kills the problem at its roots.
•••
A reader from South Dakota found the best way to cleanup the dirty office computer keyboard.
They wrote to get an old mascara brush and use it between the keys. The small bristles on the brush will get the grim out leftover from the summer dirt.
