Coming up on what is traditionally sick season, a reader from South Dakota wanted to share their homemade cough syrup recipe.
“When my kids were in 4-H we were at the State Fair and went through a building that had a honey booth. He gave me a recipe to share (for homemade cough syrup). He said it consists of equal parts honey, lemon juice, and whiskey.
“I keep it on hand all the time. It’s also good in a hot drink if you feel a cold coming on.”
For those with kids playing with small toys indoors, a reader from Iowa shared a handy hint for your air vents.
“My son-in-law came up with a way to prevent having to take the grates off of the floor and fish out all those little toy pieces.
“He took several pieces of fine window screen and fastened them to the underneath side of the furnace grate. The wire prevents the tiny toys from getting down into the furnace duct work and it’s one less job for Dad or Mom to have to take everything apart to rescue said toy.
