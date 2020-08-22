If you’ve been drinking more coffee recently, you’ve probably noticed pesky stains in the pot. A reader from Wisconsin figured out a neat way to get it out:
“To get the stains out of your coffee pot, put 1 tablespoon of cream of tarter and 4 tablespoons of white vinegar in the pot and fill it with water. Pour it in to the machine and let it run through. Run another pot full of plain water through and all of the coffee stains will be gone.”
•••
A reader from South Dakota made a homemade sandbox for her children and then had to find this nifty trick for getting rid of the flies and ants:
“We made a sandbox for our children and they love it, except for the ants and the flies.
A friend was visiting last week and asked if I had any cinnamon. She measured out a cup and stirred it into the sand. I was very skeptical but since the damage was done, it worked! I guess the cats don’t like the smell either because they have stopped using it as a litter box as well.”
•••
To get rid of the ants in the garden, a reader from South Carolina mentioned that coffee grounds are king.
“I save my used coffee grounds and then let them dry a bit and sprinkle them around the plants in their rows. I have no more ants.
It was also suggested to put the grounds around the ant hills when I found them. I did and they all moved out. I guess they don’t like the smell or the texture or something. At any rate, no more ants in the garden!”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.