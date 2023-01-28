A dependable dance band

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The band I played with booked a wedding dance once, and a high-spirited groomsman approached us to ask if we knew any songs by Twisted Sister.

I had heard of the group. They had a music video or two on MTV when my older kids were in high school and MTV played music. One of the songs was “We’re Not Gonna Take It,’’ as I recall. To me, it was noise accompanied by a goofy video.

The groomsman had directed his question to the Sensational Standbys (the band I was in) in general, but Larry, our bass guy, answered.

“Do we look like we would?’’ he asked, gesturing at himself and his three middle-aged and older bandmates. The groomsman shook his head and wandered away. Figuring he wanted some rock and roll, we probably swung into Elvis or Buddy Holly or maybe Chuck Berry.

That moment in my brief career as a rock musician popped into my head the other day when I saw a short piece on the Sensational Standbys on a Facebook site called South Dakota Rock and Roll Revisited. If I die tomorrow, I will go happy. The Standbys got mentioned on the same page with real rock bands.

Most people never heard of the Standbys. We had a core of loyal dancers in central South Dakota. That was plenty for us. We didn’t charge much for gigs, but we didn’t practice much, either. We tried to play songs that made people want to dance. If someone asked for a song, we would try to play it – unless it was by Twisted Sister.

For a Pierre High School Class of 1939 reunion, we worked up “Over the Rainbow’’ because “Wizard of Oz’’ came out that year. I did the vocals. Judy Garland did not have to worry about being replaced.

We called ourselves the Standbys because, among the four of us, we knew the words, chords and keys to pretty much all the old standards, from early rock and old country to big-band ballads and swing stuff. We added “Sensational’’ to our name as kind of a spoof and a bit of marketing.

The name Standbys also fit because, early on when we were nameless, a club owner in Pierre called in a panic on a Saturday afternoon. He knew we played now and then. His out-of-town band had canceled. He needed a band in, like, four hours. We were just standing by, you might say. We set up fast and played the gig.

On another Saturday, we were scheduled to play a wedding dance at 9 p.m., I got a call from the groom about 5 o’clock.

“Can you guys come out and play?’’ he asked.

“You mean now?’’ I responded.

He meant now. They had finished the reception and the meal. They were running ahead of schedule, and they were ready to dance.

I was able to contact the other guys. We were set up and playing by about 6:30 p.m. Once we got over the surprise, it was a pretty good gig. We were packing up by 10 p.m.

Nobody would have called us a polished group. Sometimes we would have an actual intro to a song. Other times somebody would hit a chord and off we would go. The dancers didn’t care. I think they just liked the fact that they knew nearly all the songs we did.

If you grew up in a small town or in farm country, you know the kinds of places we played. The clubs and dance halls usually had a stage at one end, elevated a bit above the dance floor. Tables with four or six chairs lined both sides of the floor. Somewhere along the side or at the back, a bartender served beer and mixed drinks. In the early years, cigarette smoke hung near the ceiling. Later on, fewer smokers created less smoke.

People danced to nearly every waltz, polka, two-step or jitterbug. Folks were out for a good time. Watching them have fun made it fun to play the music.

You might say we were kind of like the band Johnny Cash described in an early hit, “Luther Played the Boogie.’’ He sings, “We were just a plain old hillbilly band, with a plain old country style.’’

The Sensational Standbys weren’t fancy. We didn’t become famous like Johnny Cash. But we got a mention on a social media site. That’s almost as good as getting in that rock and roll hall of fame in Cleveland, isn’t it?