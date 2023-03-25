Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It struck me recently during my routine of locking the house for the night that I can’t remember us ever locking up on the farm.

Maybe I wasn’t paying attention. I might have been lying on the living-room floor, reading and listening to “The Shadow’’ on the radio. My mom worried a lot. She would have wanted to lock up. I just don’t remember that we did.

We did not lock the place when we went away. We returned from a holiday trip once to find my mom’s favorite parakeet on the floor and one of the cats prowling the house. The cat was supposed to be outside. The bird was supposed to be in its cage. A neighbor popped by with some gifts, letting the cat slip in, too. The neighbor apparently opened the cage and didn’t get it latched. My mom missed that bird’s happy chirping.

As someone who has lived in town most of his adult life, I would no more go to bed without checking the locks than I would leave my cash and credit cards on the front step with a “Free, Take Some’’ sign. I don’t expect to be robbed in the night, but I want to make it as difficult as possible, just in case.

From the time Nancy and I got married, and that’s almost 55 years now, I have made sure the house was locked. It was kind of a Ronald Reagan “Trust but verify’’ policy many years before Reagan left the movies for the White House. My dad might have described the approach as “don’t expect trouble, but don’t be a fool, either.’’

I have no recollection of us locking doors on the farm, ever. I don’t know that our neighbors did, either. Now that the topic is in my mind, I will try to track down some old people from my generation and see what they remember. I should talk to a few of them, anyway.

Maybe farm folks in the 1950s had a higher level of trust. Maybe their judgment of the honesty and integrity of their fellow humans was higher than mine sometimes is today.

As I look back, I remember what we had for locks on the farm house, and I realize it would have made little difference if they were latched or not. I don’t recall any sort of bolt or chain on the outside door off the porch. We pulled it shut and hoped it stayed. The screen door had a hook-and-eye gizmo. Screw the eye into the frame and the hook into the screen door, drop the hook into the eye and, there you go, all locked up. It had the appearance of security, even though a good yank from a strong arm would have ripped the screws out of the wood frame.

Some years back, I did a freelance package of stories for a rural electric organization. During an assignment about the potential for high-speed internet in farm country, I talked with a technology guru about the changes that might come to the country with high-speed access.

A farmer could be in town for parts, say, get an alert on his phone that someone was at the home place and check it out on one of the strategically placed security cameras. The farmer could open his back door remotely, allowing a delivery to be completed. (Good luck doing that with the hook-and-eye security system.)

The farmer could use the cameras to check on his tractor, the cattle in the feed yard or the gas tanks by the garage. Now, that made sense. We had a gas tank next to our granary, convenient for filling cars, trucks, pickups and tractors. If we were gone, anyone who happened by the yard could have taken as much fuel as they could have found cans to fill. And we kept spare five-gallon gas cans across the yard in the garage.

I imagine many farms have cameras and other security systems, Some probably existed before I did those technology stories. Others probably were installed as soon as internet access spread into farm country.

After my interview with that tech guru, I sat a long while in my office, thinking. For a kid who was in grade school when REA brought basic electricity to the farm, the idea of high-speed internet, security cameras and doors that unlock remotely was almost too much to take in. I remember how amazing it was to flip a switch and have a yard light brighten the night.