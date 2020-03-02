A few years ago, when I was starting to seriously consider really and truly retiring from full-time work, I began to experiment with the business of a daytime nap.
Somewhere I had read that a short nap in the middle of the day could boost energy, refresh spirits and generally make the rest of the day pass more quickly. Well, many years ago I learned that drinking vodka during the day would do the same thing. The long-term results of that practice were entirely negative, though. Besides, that’s another story for another day.
I’ve never been much of a napper. I suppose I grew up too laden with guilt to enjoy taking time to crash in the middle of the day while others all about me were filling their minutes with 60 seconds worth of distance run, to quote the old Kipling poem. Or maybe I’d heard my dad say so many times back on the farm, “Make hay while the sun shines,’’ and “We’re burning daylight here, let’s get moving.’’ For whatever reason, I was never at ease with sleeping unless it was dark out and everyone else about me was in bed or headed that way.
My dad, Mr. Make Hay himself, could nap like a champ. When I was in school, on weekends or over Christmas break or whatever, I’d go out to the farm with him to do chores and make repairs on some of the machinery, things farmers do during the winter months when they can’t be in the field or the feedlot or the branding corral. On weekdays my dad and my Uncle Frank would make the trip. When school took a break for whatever reason, I’d squeeze into the cab of the pickup between them for the journey.
They’d talk non-stop the whole way – about the market numbers from the WNAX morning report, about the supply of silage remaining, or the number of hay stacks remaining in the west field or the damp feel in the air and the likelihood of snow before nightfall. I’d sit quietly between them, only half paying attention. There wasn’t much chance either of them was going to ask for my opinion on any of that stuff. I was just along for two more hands and a strong back.
After a morning of work, my dad would make lunch for him and me. The meals were simple – different kinds of soup and thick sandwiches. They were quick, filling and surprisingly good, although I probably judged quality by quantity back then.
After lunch, invariably, my dad would kick back in the recliner and nap. It took him less than a minute to fall completely asleep. To this day I haven’t figured out how he shut down so quickly.
I was a teenager. I didn’t take naps. While he slept, I read Saturday Evening Post’ or Reader’s Digest or Look.’ Each day, I tried to be absolutely quiet, hoping he’d sleep for an hour or two and reduce the afternoon work time. Each day, no matter how quiet I was, no matter what had been done in the morning and what needed to be done before we could head to town, he’d wake up after 20 minutes. He’d open his eyes, draw a breath and be totally awake, fully refreshed.
When I neared retirement, I tried to learn to nap like that. I couldn’t get the hang of it. Either I’d lie there awake, running through things that needed to be done, or I’d conk out cold and wake up an hour or more later, wondering what day it was and what I’d missed.
A Harvard Medical School report on a nap study said older people (like me, I suppose) get better sleep if they nap during the day. Naps restore the body and the brain, it said. Besides that, old – that is, older – people who took short naps performed better on cognitive-assessment tests, which I guess means positive brain functions. The report also suggested more study is needed to see if the improvements in sleep patterns and cognitive function continue to grow with more weeks of napping.
I’m no scientist, but it seems to me like I need to work a lot harder, every single day, to fit a decent nap into my routine. I’m willing to give it a try. I don’t need a nap, you understand. Medical research needs me to have it.