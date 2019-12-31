The first year my family lived in town, my dad stepped out of our house at midnight on New Year’s Eve and fired a blast from his 12-gauge shotgun out over the gulley across the street from our corner lot.
He thought that was a great way to celebrate the New Year (1953, I think it was). My mom was mortified. What would our new Chamberlain neighbors think? We were only getting to know them. We had moved in late August from our Lyman County farm to be in town for the start of the school year.
Days after that New Year, long after the echoes of the booming shotgun had died away, my mom still worried we’d be outcasts, asked to leave the neighborhood. My dad chuckled when he thought of his New Years Eve action. So did some friends he’d made at the gas station and the Knights of Columbus meetings.
We probably didn’t really belong in a town. We were country people, used to living miles from our nearest neighbors. We let our dogs run randomly throughout the township. We parked our cars and trucks and tractors haphazardly around the property. We never owned a pickup with a working muffler. We had learned to live in a world spread with clutter and noise. If the neighbors in town thought our pickup ran like a poorly timed Harley Davidson, they should have heard the clatter when my dad started our John Deere 720 diesel.
Somehow we survived that first year in a city. It became our school-year home, and the farm became our summer place – kind of like a vacation cabin in the country, if your vacations involved stacking alfalfa, branding cattle and fixing barbed-wire fence. Without realizing it, I grew to think of both the farm and the house in town as home. Even today, I’m a Lyman County kid, but I’m also a Brule County kid. When I eventually die, maybe I’ll just be cremated and have my ashes dumped smack in the middle of the Missouri River channel between Chamberlain and Oacoma. A body could do much worse for a final resting place.
We moved to town at the start of my third-grade year in school. For the first time in my young academic life, I was part of a school class that contained not a single cousin. Back in Reliance, the first three grades shared a single classroom and a single teacher. Several of my classmates in those years were relatives. It made adjusting to a new year a whole lot easier to see a cousin grinning at me from across the room. In Chamberlain, I gradually made some friends, but the first days were pure agony.
It never occurred to me, as I focused on how out of place I felt in school, that my parents probably struggled with similar feelings in adjusting to city living. My dad was just 40 when we moved to town. My mom was only 34. They had both lived in eastern Lyman County their entire lives. They’d been married for 13 years by the time we bought the town place.
For those first years of marriage, they lived on a neat little farm northeast of Reliance. The house was a single story place, two tiny houses pushed together, really. The house in town was two stories, and from the west bedroom assigned to me and my big brother, I could open the window at night and crawl out onto the slanted roof above the porch to lie on my back, watch the stars and dream.
Not once in those young years of watching the night sky from the roof outside my bedroom did I dream of a world in which my dad would be gone before he turned 57, or that we would sell the farm that had been the heart of our family, or that my mom would live alone in the Chamberlain house for more than 30 years and in assisted living far from home for another five years.
Both of my parents are buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery north of Reliance. From their gravesite on a clear day, if the land were perfectly flat, you could see our old farm, although there’s little enough left to see.
Last week as the new year approached, I thought of my folks and that midnight gunshot. I had to urge to borrow a 12-gauge, just long enough to fire a blast out across the prairie.