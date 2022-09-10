The romance of running

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve been to three or four cross-country meets so far this fall, and I’m feeling like things are right with the universe.

Cross country is something special for me, and not because I excelled in the sport. I wasn’t very good, frankly. It isn’t the actual practice of running long distances that thrills me. It’s the romantic notion of running long distances. It’s the romance of thinking about running through tall grass and across clipped fairways and down gentle hills and through stands of trees and up steep, spirit-sapping mountains (well, South Dakota prairie kind of mountains). That’s what I find so captivating about the sport.

It's also the team spirit, the way the kids encourage one another and the way the crowds hurry from one vantage point to another to see if their favorite team’s runners are holding positions, moving up, struggling to maintain pace and whatever else people think about as they watch the runners pass. Fans can marvel at the talent and hard work of a good runner from another school without losing focus on how their runners are performing.

And it’s the way fans holler support, whether their favorite runner is in the top five or four minutes back near the tail end of the pack. The closest thing to a negative comment I’ve heard at a cross-country meet is somebody encouraging their runner by suggesting that “those kids up ahead are starting to struggle. Now’s your chance.’’

Best of all, there are no referees or officials for fans to focus their disappointment on if their team isn’t doing well. There’s an official who lines up the teams, counts down to the gun and pulls the trigger. After that, it’s a bunch of young women and men following a golf cart over 4,000 or 5,000 meters and trying to run as fast as they can for that distance. When they finish, everyone – fans, officials and runners – knows who was best that particular day. It’s a pretty straight-up contest. No official blew a call. Nobody needed an instant replay. Nobody would have won if it hadn’t been for, well, whatever excuse.

When I ran, I never won because other kids were faster. It was physically impossible for me to beat Norman White Shirt, the kid from School for the Deaf who won it all my senior year. I started the race running at his shoulder. By the time we’d covered half a mile, I knew he was going to keep that pace up the whole way. I knew I wasn’t. Nobody that day was going to keep up with him. He was fastest of the bunch.

We were only beginning to offer cross country at Chamberlain when I was in high school. I went out because it was kind of like track, except we didn’t have an actual coach, we ran on our own through town or over the railroad tracks, we didn’t really have a team-unity thing going and we only had one meet a year. That was the state meet, held on a sand-green golf course in Brookings. I didn’t have a clue how to actually run a cross-country race, and it showed. Still, I survived, and somehow that disjointed experience gave me a love for cross country.

It was a love that my folks didn’t understand at all. My mom, who supported nearly everything I did, had no idea why I was running around the streets after school. Nobody but runners and coaches went to meets in those days. My mom went to her grave never knowing what cross country was all about.

My farmer father couldn’t see why anyone would want to just go out and run around a golf course. I mean, a guy puts in a day in the hay field, he has some stacks of alfalfa to show for it. A kid practices cross country, he’s just loping around town. My dad did watch and admire the marathon runners in the Olympic Games. He just didn’t see any practical application for the farm.

Maybe if I had brought home a medal? Probably not. He’d have been proud, sure. My mom would have been, too. They might even have bragged to their friends. I think I finished somewhere around 82nd my senior year. That doesn’t provide a lot of material for parental bragging. “Hey, my kid ran state cross country, and I guess there were a few runners behind him when he finished.’’

I wasn’t good at it. I just loved it. Still do.