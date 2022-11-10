Throwback dance honored veterans in uniform

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During my years with a dance band, we regularly booked gigs playing for a generally older crowd at the VFW Club in Pierre.

A couple of the more memorable of those evenings came near Veterans Day, when the club hosted a throwback dance. They called it something like “Come as You Mustered Out.’’ The idea was that the military veterans in the crowd would wear what they were wearing when they left the service. Back then – most of the 80s and into the 90s – our crowds usually included a good mix of World War II and Korean War veterans, with a growing number of Vietnam vets as the years went by.

Our four-piece combo, the Sensational Standbys, played a throwback set list for that evening. Well, we played throwback stuff routinely, you know? We could scatter in old ballads from the turn of the century, swing stuff from the big band days, 1950s and early 1960s rock and roll and an assortment old country with a sprinkling of newer artists. Except for a time or two when we played an original tune I wrote, I am pretty sure we never played anything unfamiliar to the dance crowd. “Standbys’’ meant something to us.

Our lead player, Mal Hinckley, played guitar and keyboards entirely by ear, and when he strapped on his accordion for mellow waltzes or stomping polkas, the place went wild. Mal had been in the Seabees stationed in Southeast Asia in the early 1960s.

Our drummer, Virge Mikkelsen, had a no-frills trap set, just half a dozen pieces or so, “All a drummer needs to do is lay down a beat that lets the dancers feel the rhythm,’’ he used to say. He did a lot of the singing, and his voice had a kind of Willie Nelson quality. Dancers used to say that, and I would always say, “Well, Virge is older than Willie, so I guess you could say Willie sounds like Virge Mikkelsen.’’

Virge was a young guy when he joined the Army and rode a troop ship across the ocean to Korea. He landed the day the armistice or truce was declared. We used to kid about how they knew he was coming and had to end the fighting. For most of his life after the Army, he could still fit into his basic uniform and look good, although he would probably tell you the waistband was a little tight.

A fair number of the old soldiers and sailors who showed up the way they mustered out, well, it wasn’t really the way they had mustered out. Some could wear trousers with a length of rope or twine instead of a belt. A few wore tight shirts, sometimes with a tie that was spread across a collar a couple of inches short of buttoning. I recall a couple of the vets whose only item of military attire was a hat or cap, or cover, as one of them called it.

On the other hand, a good handful of those veterans somehow were able to squeeze into a full uniform, and a few made it look as if they had mustered out the evening before. I recall one Marine, a veteran of a tour in Vietnam, who wore a complete dress uniform. He absolutely looked as if he had just stepped out of a recruiting poster.

As we tuned our instruments and adjusted the sound, a couple of the old vets stopped by the stage and requested that we play good and loud. Their hearing wasn’t that good these days, they said. A couple of others recommended we keep the volume down, so they could hear across their tables. Well, we rarely pushed our dials above a 3, so I figured we could find a happy medium somewhere in there.

While that was going on, other vets were walking around the dance hall, inspecting uniforms and pieces of uniform, talking smack about each other’s’ branches of the service and generally having a good time.

We had a good time, too. Dancers packed the floor all night, and people sang along to many of our songs. Playing for a crowd like that is one of life’s simple pleasures. We left the place feeling like we had done something worthwhile.

Years later, I happened on this quote by author Wallace Bruce: “The boys will all be mustered out, who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours.”

I immediately thought of that mustering out dance.