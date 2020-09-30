This time of year, I watch the leaves start to fall and think of that uniquely autumn odor of leaves burning by the curb in our old neighborhood back in Chamberlain.
It’s probably a universal smell, if a kid grew up in a small town in the 1950s. Dad used to rake the leaves into a waist-high, volcano-shaped pile in the curb at the edge of the street and light the leaves on fire. He’d lean on his rake and watch the fire, making sure it stayed under control until nothing remained but a layer of grey-black debris. He’d also talk with passing neighbors, a pretty big deal for a guy who spent his days, usually alone, on the farm. Town living gave him a chance to interact with his neigh-bors.
Like others in our neighborhood, my dad only raked once a fall. I’ve lived since in neighborhoods where some over-eager homeowners raked every Saturday. One guy down the block used to rake every other evening, complete overkill. One evening an-other neighbor watched the zealous homeowner for a bit and then walked up the street to my place and suggested we get together and give the guy a talking to. His maniacal yard work was making the rest of us look bad.
As I said, though, my dad only raked once, which was great. It made for a huge pile of leaves when it finally came time to burn. It also meant that for days and days the leaves that fell to the grass crunched under my sneakers as I played Kick the Can or one of the other games kids played after supper in the days when we didn’t have instant ac-cess to high-speed internet service. I was 12 or 13 before we got our first television set, so before that, playing with the other guys in the neighborhood was all we had. And it was enough – more than enough, as I remember things.
Come to think of it, even after we got a television, my folks didn’t let us kids just sit around on weekday evenings and watch whatever popped up on the screen. On weekends, we got to watch a couple of hours in the evenings, if the folks approved of the program. Wyatt Earp, Tombstone Territory and Wanted: Dead or Alive were some of my favorites, along with Bonanza later. The folks liked Lawrence Welk and my mom’s favorite, Liberace. My mom really enjoyed Jo Ann Castle and her honky-tonk piano on the Welk program, but if she had to choose, she have chosen Liberace every time, if for nothing more than to admire his sparkling outfits and the candelabra on the grand pi-ano and to hear him close the show with “I’ll Be Seeing You.’’ Talk all you want about the variety of offerings on cable television. You can’t find programming these days like my mom used to love.
I was in third grade when the folks bought a house in town. They paid cash, is the story my dad told. He had been caught in a blizzard the winter before as he drove the eight miles home from picking up my big brother and big sister from school in Reliance. He made it, even though the Jeep stalled a quarter mile from home and he had to walk. He swore that would never happen again, and so we bought a house and lived in town during the school years.
Here’s something that struck me: On the farm, I don’t remember burning leaves. I re-member the prairie burning sometimes and neighbors fighting the fire with buckets of water and wet gunny sacks. I remember hay burning and part of the feedlot fence, too, that time I gassed up the Ford tractor without letting the engine cool. But I don’t remem-ber that we ever burned leaves the way we did in town.
Why would we? We didn’t rake our lawn on the farm. We barely had a lawn, just mixed prairie grass and weeds we trimmed every month or so. And water was too precious to waste on a mangy lawn. We only had a couple of trees, cottonwoods my dad brought up from the north dam and tried to replant. They didn’t drop many leaves most years.
In town we had lawn grass, water at the outdoor tap and more trees than a guy would see from the country mailbox to the town road four miles west. No wonder we burned leaves. No wonder I remember.