What it takes to be a farmer

I tell people I didn’t become a farmer because I wasn’t very good at it. That’s not quite true.

I didn’t become a farmer because I couldn’t have stood up to the uncertainties and gambles of farming. I’d have been afraid to make a move, every single day. That makes me sound like a wimp, though, so I just say I wasn’t good at farming. Actually, I was pretty good at the working stuff.

I could mow alfalfa from the time the morning dew began to shake itself off the purple flowers until the setting sun cast long, low, dust-speckled rays across the land. I could stack hay from get up to hit the sack. And I could scoop wheat or oats or cracked corn with anybody. Well, not my dad. He was Lyman County’s version of John Henry, the steel-driving man.

I wasn’t perfect. I left ragged patches of uncut alfalfa in the field corners. I built hay stacks that were more than a bubble off vertical. And I could lose my concentration shoveling grain and smack the side of the truck box with a big old scoop full of cracked corn. When the corn rattled against the edge of the feed bunk instead of into it, my dad would pause, shake his head and say, “That kid.’’ He didn’t have to say it very loud.

My dad never missed with a scoop of grain, not ever. I’d have put him up against anybody in the county for emptying a truckload of grain. I’d have put him up against anybody in the county at just about any farm chore. He never lifted a weight in his life. He wouldn’t have understood this business of going to a gym to work out. And yet, he had a back like a side of beef, shoulders that resembled a small mountain range and forearms the size of my thighs.