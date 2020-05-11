I have spoken to dozens of horse owners over the last couple weeks about their horses that are coughing and having exercise intolerance.
Let’s dive into the cause and treatment options for the cough that is driving horse owners crazy.
How do horses breathe?
Horses are what we call “obligate nasal breathers” meaning they can only breathe out of their nose.
The upper respiratory tract filters out particles to minimize exposure to the lungs but this system is not perfect. Some very small particles can still get to the lungs causing a nonspecific immune response that increases inflammation and mucus production. These particles can be molds, dust, and even viruses.
Environmental allergens are high
As of early May, according to pollen.com, a majority of South Dakota and Minnesota, as well as all of Iowa and Nebraska are at a high pollen count. Some people are also feeding hay that has some mold in it from this past summer that was put up a little wet, farmers are in the fields creating dust, and the gravel roads are dusty.
As you can imagine, this is a really hard time of year for many horses, and if your horse is one of them, please talk to your veterinarian sooner rather than later to get your horse some relief.
Young age to middle age horses
Young horses exhibiting signs of poor performance, coughing and difficulty breathing most likely have a condition called Inflammatory Airway Disease (IAD). IAD is defined as inflammation to the lower respiratory tract due to persistent exposure to an environmental irritant or exposure to an infectious disease resulting in poor performance in our equine athletes.
Young horses in active training are also exposed to many viral infections that can result in airway inflammation.
Signs of IAD include coughing, nasal discharge after exercise, poor performance and clinical signs worsening during hot, humid weather. Diagnosis is via endoscopy showing evidence of mucus accumulation in the trachea as well as a bronchoalveolar lavage to demonstrate the increased numbers of white blood cells in the bronchi.
Treatment starts with environmental management. Horses should not be exposed to dust, have increased ventilation, hay and straw storage should be kept away from stalling areas, and they should be fed a pelleted or cubed hay.
The cornerstone of treatment is a corticosteroid that can be given systemically or through a nebulizer. Bronchodilators should be used in conjunction with a corticosteroid.
Prognosis is very much dependent on environmental management and dietary modifications.
Middle age to old horses
Middle to older age horses that have a chronic cough most likely have a condition called recurrent airway obstruction (RAO), which used to be called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or “heaves.” Heaves is caused by an allergic reaction to inhaled particles such as the ones mentioned above.
These horses will progress to have exercise intolerance, an increased respiratory rate, wheezing and flaring of the nostrils, and sometimes have nasal discharge.
The diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis is very much the same as for IAD.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care, based in Brookings, South Dakota
