Coccidiosis a ‘frustrating’ parasite in goats

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Eimeria are common protozoan parasites that infest a wide variety of animals from cattle to poultry to small ruminants.

Another term for Eimeria is coccidia or just “cocci.” These parasitic infections cause significant financial loss to the ag industry every year.

This article will focus on the ever-frustrating topic of cocci in goats.

Coccidian parasites

Cocci are part of the kingdom Protista which is a group of single-celled eukaryotes that feed on organic matter, and in this case, your goats’ intestines.

They have three developmental stages and their eggs (oocysts) are very hardy. Cocci are very good at multiplying; a single ingested oocyst can result in 1-2 million oocysts over the course of a month.

There have been nine species of Eimeria that have been isolated from goats, and a single goat can harbor multiple species at the same time – some being pathogenic (harmful) and others being nonpathogenic (harmless). These species of cocci are host specific meaning that cocci in goats would most likely not cause disease in sheep or cattle. Most adult goats carry some load of cocci but are not affected clinically due to a well-functioning immune system.

Cocci epidemiology

Goats have to be over 4 weeks old to show clinical signs because the lifecycle of cocci is 21 days in length. As described above, not all species are pathogenic and with that, not all pathogenic species are highly pathogenic, meaning that they cause disease with fewer number of cocci.

If a group of 1-2 month old goats is in contact with high numbers of highly pathogenic cocci, they are in trouble. This typically occurs as the dam is shedding cocci in the environment after kidding and as the number of kids in a small space increases.

Oocysts very easily overwinter on pasture too so overstocking on permanent pasture can be just as dangerous as kidding inside.

Clinical signs

Typically, goats are 5-8 weeks of age when they start having diarrhea, anorexia, poor hair coat, and decreased weight gain due to cocci.

There are many different presentations. Some can suddenly show signs of colic, shock, collapse, stiffness, head pressing or sudden death. It all depends on the pathogenicity, parasitic load, and immune status of the goat.

Diagnosis

If you did a fecal analysis on all your goats, you may find that almost all are infected. The tricky thing is with the number of parasites found in the feces, how many of those are highly pathogenic? They would have to be speciated out by the pathologist to know.

A goat kid with one million oocysts per gram of feces may not be ill, but a goat kid with one hundred oocysts per gram of feces could be clinically ill.

Treating cocci

The most important thing is to move the kids away from the infected environment.

Almost all treatments are extra-label so make sure that you are having a discussion with your veterinarian on dosage and duration. Drugs include diclazuril, toltrazuril, sulphadimethoxine, ponazuril and amprolium.

Prevention

Feeding coccidiostats are a good preventative but do not 100% clear the organism. Monensin, lasalocid and decoquinate are the most commonly used.

The dams should be started at least 21 days before kidding and then fed for an additional 90 days after kidding.

Also, cleanliness and low stocking densities are key.