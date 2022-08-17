Ringworm in cats can spread to owners, other pets

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s happened to many of us: you find a cute farm kitten and make it your life’s work to tame it down and make it your own.

Then once you’ve tamed the beast, you get to cuddling on your new precious kitten. A week later, you end up with circular bumps on your skin. Then here we are, a Typhoid Mary of the dreaded ringworm.

What is ringworm?

Ringworm is a fungus that grows on the skin and hair of many animals (including humans), but in this instance, we are focusing on cats.

Microsporum canis is the most common type of fungus affecting cats. The fungus makes hyphae that when disturbed, break into infective spores.

The most common way that animals get ringworm is through direct contact with another animal but can also be exposed via fomites (brushes, clippers, kennels, barns) and through the soil.

The skin has natural fungistatic properties but when the skin barrier is jeopardized by trauma, clipping, itching, humidity, fleas, etc, it allows the spores to get in. Once the spores get into the skin, they form a germ tube that penetrates deeper into the skin and into the hair. From there, it makes more spores.

Infection can occur within two to six hours of skin contact but lesions don’t typically appear until one to three weeks later. That means that an animal, or person, can be shedding spores before they even know that they have ringworm.

Another interesting fact is that ringworm-infected hair can act as a fomite to spread ringworm to its next victim for months to years after it has been shed into the environment.

How do I know if my cat has ringworm?

A lot of the time, cats are silent carriers of ringworm. The fungus lives on their haircoat without actually infecting them.

A Wood’s Lamp examination is a fluorescent lamp with a special filter that makes some species of fungus show up green on the animal. Hair or scale samples can be looked at under the microscope looking for the actual fungal structures themselves. Lastly, samples can be cultured but this can take up to two weeks to get full results.

Hair loss around the face, ears, muzzle and paws would be signs to look for. Although many times, they show no signs at all.

Why did my cat get ringworm?

Cats who are young, wild and free are the most likely to get ringworm. Usually these cats live in a high cat populated area that has several diseases running through making them immunosuppressed. They can also have poor nutrition, fleas, ticks and physiological stressors that make them more susceptible.

How is ringworm treated?

In most healthy animals, they can clear the ringworm infection themselves. But. If this cat is a beloved friend, treatment is warranted because of the zoonotic potential.

Topical antifungals, oral antifungals, and environmental decontamination are the pillars to treating ringworm. Remember that ringworm is non-life-threatening, is treatable and is curable.

How likely am I to get ringworm from my cat?

About half of exposed people to cats infected with ringworm will get it. If you get ringworm, consult with your human doctor.

How do I prevent getting ringworm from my cat?

All new barn cats should go through a “decontamination” process where they are bathed and checked for fungus. Although this isn’t perfect, it will help decrease your odds of getting this annoying fungus yourself.