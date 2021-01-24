Will acetaminophen raise blood pressure?

Question: I have taken NSAIDs for pain relief, but they bump up my blood pressure. I had some dental work done, and I took Advil for the throbbing pain. When I checked my blood pressure, it had spiked about 40 points over my usual number.

Is Tylenol less likely to be a problem? I try to avoid pain meds as much as possible, but occasionally I have to take something.

Answer: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) or naproxen (Aleve) can raise blood pressure (European Heart Journal, Nov. 21, 2017). Pain can also increase BP.

The makers of Tylenol are advertising that their pain reliever “Won’t raise blood pressure the way that Advil, Aleve or Motrin sometimes can.” That sounds reassuring, but you will notice that the commercial does not say acetaminophen (Tylenol) won’t raise blood pressure at all.

Researchers have found that both acetaminophen and NSAIDs “independently increase the risk of hypertension in women” (Hypertension, September 2005). There is also a similar association in men (Archives of Internal Medicine, Feb. 26, 2007).

Occasional use may not pose a problem. Aspirin does not appear to increase blood pressure the way other NSAIDs do.

•••

Question: I have read that the new COVID-19 vaccines may cause Bell’s palsy. Can you tell me more?

When I was in my mid-20s I had this facial paralysis. It came on suddenly and lasted two days. There were no lasting effects and no other accompanying symptoms.