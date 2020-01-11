Question: You have written about people arguing over the contamination of coffee cup lids when the barista touches them. As I see it, germs are everywhere, and your best defense is a healthy immune system. That would mean many people would need to live a healthier lifestyle. Why not promote that instead of germaphobia?
Answer: When a server handles money and then touches a coffee cup lid, there’s an opportunity for pathogen transmission. Money carries hundreds, if not thousands, of different types of bacteria and viruses.
Norovirus is especially easy to transmit. It causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and extreme misery. Hundreds of schools have been closed recently to control the spread of this illness.
Another reader commented on the coffee cup controversy:
“I always remove the lid of my takeout coffee before drinking it because I don’t like the taste or smell of plastic. Avoiding germs is another good reason. I often see baristas touching any number of things (money, store displays, customers’ phones, gift cards, the public counter area) and then making my drink. This would never be acceptable in a lab or even a restaurant.”
•••
Question: Two decades ago, my mother’s orthopedic surgeon said rheumatologists are good for their business. The arthritis doctors often inject joints with corticosteroids. Then their patients find themselves consulting an orthopedic surgeon for joint replacement due to the destruction of cartilage in the injected joint.
I, too, have osteoarthritis, but for the past 10 years I’ve opted to treat mine with daily curcumin supplements. Annual X-rays show the destruction of cartilage in my joints has been arrested, and I am pain-free with full mobility.
Answer: Your mother’s orthopedic surgeon was ahead of the curve. Just last June, a study demonstrated that corticosteroid injections into the knee are associated with more rapid progression of knee osteoarthritis (Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, June 2019).
Curcumin is the active ingredient in the yellow spice turmeric. A review of randomized controlled trials concluded: “... these RCTs provide scientific evidence that supports the efficacy of turmeric extract (about 1,000 mg/day of curcumin) in the treatment of arthritis” (Journal of Medicinal Food, August 2016).
To learn more about medications and nondrug treatments for joint pain, you may wish to read our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis. This online resource is available in the Health eGuide section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
•••
Question: I have no confidence that any generic drug actually contains its active ingredient in the right amount and is not contaminated. I recently had bronchitis and took the generic antibiotic doxycycline. It had no effect.
Then I read the People’s Pharmacy article about authorized generics and got the authorized generic of doxycycline. That worked! Amazing. Recently, my pharmacy told me that the authorized generic of doxycycline has been discontinued.
The new book “Bottle of Lies,” by Katherine Eban, is a well-researched story of how Food and Drug Administration inspectors in India and China found repeated pharmaceutical company deception, failure and contamination. The FDA repeatedly failed to take action.
Generic drugs were a great idea, an appropriate public service. That idea has been corrupted by greed and helped along by FDA inaction. Americans no longer benefit; it seems that only the brand-name pharma companies benefit from the current situation.
Answer: Authorized generic drugs are made with the same “recipe” as their brand-name counterparts. Sometimes they are even made on the same factory line. We encourage people to request an authorized generic if they have concerns about their medication.
We are glad you found Katherine Eban’s book helpful. We recommend it highly for anyone who wants to understand the problems with generic drugs.
One pharmacy that tests every lot of medicine it dispenses is www.Valisure.com. That way, you can be assured there are no contaminants and that the product contains the right amount of medicine.
