How current taxation works when a farming spouse dies

Dear Michael: Under some of the proposals put out under President Biden’s Infrastructure Tax Plan, they state it will only affect the wealthy. As a spouse of a farmer, what implications might there be for me in the event of my husband’s death? Is there any relief for the spouse of a farmer? – Worried Spouse.
Dear Worried Spouse: At this point, any talking points about the new tax plan are merely conjecture. However, the fact he is bringing it up now already tells me he is starting to test the waters to see what will and what will not get through.
One of the things he maintains is the tax on capital gains to wealthy people. I will try and explain how taxation works now – although I am not a tax attorney.
In the event of your husband’s death, under current estate and income tax laws, you would receive a step-up basis in a great many things.
For example, if he had a large amount of machinery in his name and you received this machinery upon his death, you would receive a stepped-up basis in the machinery – or its true market value at the time of death.
You would also receive any grain on hand that has not been sold or contracted at the time of your husband’s death and not have to pay any income taxes upon it when you sold it.
If the grain has already been forward contracted or you just have not received payment for it yet, this grain income is considered to be income to the decedent and taxable to you and your husband’s estate as ordinary income.
In addition, all the land your husband owned solely in his name would pass to you with a new stepped-up basis. If you were then to sell this land, you would only pay capital gains on the difference of the value from the time of death to the time you sold it. If you sold it immediately, there would be no capital gains.
If the land were owned in Joint Tenancy With Right Of Survivor or was Tenants In Common and you were the beneficiary of his will, you would receive a stepped-up basis on his half. Your half of the land would be valued at one-half of what you paid for it, but the other half would be at current fair market value. If you sold it, you would only pay capital gains taxes on your half of the land.
The rub in this is very few spouse’s get their land appraised at the time of their spouse’s death and, years later, when they decide to sell to a farming child or someone else, they have no proof of the value at the time of death.
All the rhetoric coming out of Washington right now is about raising taxes on people who make more than $400,000 per year in income. A seemingly small follow-up, they also say they want to raise capital gains on the wealthy and talk about children of wealthy parents receiving stocks and bonds with a stepped-up basis.
However, if stepped-up basis is eliminated upon death then all the benefits, as listed above, might also be subject to capital gains for a surviving spouse. All grain could be taxable income – contracted or not. Machinery could be received at whatever your husband depreciated it down to – normally zero and payment of capital recapture if sold. Your land owned solely or as JTWROS or Tenants in Common could no longer be stepped up and capital gains paid on any sales of land. Who knows?
How worried should you be? I do not know if you should be anything more than aware of what is happening in any new changes’ forthcoming. There is nothing to be done about it if it happens – other than planning for what we will know at the time.
You can always talk to a professional about your individual situation.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.