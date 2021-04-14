How current taxation works when a farming spouse dies

Dear Michael: Under some of the proposals put out under President Biden’s Infrastructure Tax Plan, they state it will only affect the wealthy. As a spouse of a farmer, what implications might there be for me in the event of my husband’s death? Is there any relief for the spouse of a farmer? – Worried Spouse.

Dear Worried Spouse: At this point, any talking points about the new tax plan are merely conjecture. However, the fact he is bringing it up now already tells me he is starting to test the waters to see what will and what will not get through.

One of the things he maintains is the tax on capital gains to wealthy people. I will try and explain how taxation works now – although I am not a tax attorney.

In the event of your husband’s death, under current estate and income tax laws, you would receive a step-up basis in a great many things.

For example, if he had a large amount of machinery in his name and you received this machinery upon his death, you would receive a stepped-up basis in the machinery – or its true market value at the time of death.

You would also receive any grain on hand that has not been sold or contracted at the time of your husband’s death and not have to pay any income taxes upon it when you sold it.

If the grain has already been forward contracted or you just have not received payment for it yet, this grain income is considered to be income to the decedent and taxable to you and your husband’s estate as ordinary income.