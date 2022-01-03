Is it wise to wait on what 2022 is going to look like?

Dear Michael: As usual, we did not get our estate planning done in the year 2021 – the same as the past 10 years. We were going to do something, but then all the talk of new taxes and such kept us waiting on edge for most of the year. Do you think most of this will be cleared up in 2022? – Waiting On

Dear Waiting On: Many people held off on their estate planning during 2021 as questions arose regarding the possibility of new estate and/or capital gains taxes. I, myself, would like a clearer picture of how estates are going to be administered.

On the flip side, I did note in early March that inflation was going to set in after the pandemic subsided. There was so much money printed and put into the currency of our country that, at one time, they stated that 30 percent of every dollar in circulation had been printed in the last six months.

This injection of cash occurred in both President Trump and President Biden’s administrations. It is interesting how each change of administration leads to the new one claiming responsibility for prior administration’s honorable deeds or the old one blaming the new one for results begun in their administration’s term. I, personally, dislike all politicians equally. I am what you would call a political atheist.

But, if history is any indication, we had much the same situation after World War II as everyone came home from the war to no jobs, food lines, and inflation was going crazy as those with jobs began buying at a record pace. Housing went crazy first followed by all sorts of other inflation – from cars to hard goods, etc. Rates were raised by the Fed during this time to curb inflation.