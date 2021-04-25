Your Money: Betwixt and between – a look at testamentary trusts

Dear Michael: We have managed, through hard work and some luck, to amass a good-sized estate. However, we did not have children until later than the average. Even though we are in our 50s, we still have children who are either in college or high school. How do we plan to be in our 50s and 60s when our children will be in just their 20s? We seem to be caught betwixt and between with no idea how to plan for it. What do you suggest? – Betwixt and Between.
Dear Betwixt and Between: Many people fall into this category where their children are not old enough to take over a farm or handle the size of the assets of a typically valued farm. Because of this, many people take a wait-and-see attitude and do nothing until they can see how their children mature. As such, many people who die too soon die unprepared and estates of great value are lost.
When I work with my clients, I start with what I call an emergency plan first. In other words, if the two parents don’t come home someday due to death, and I’ve got minor children to deal with, that’s like having a fire emergency plan in place for your home.
In those cases, you would have to decide if the farm business would be mothballed for a time until the children mature. This might be just the land, or it might be the land, the equipment, etc., if the children will reach the age to farm within a short period of time. If the children are age 15 and under, you likely will not want to keep machinery. If they are older than 15, then it depends on your goals for them and if they will attend college or not.
By mothballing, I am talking about possibly using a testamentary trust – a trust that is a part of your will. This trust, in the event of both of your deaths, would hold assets until, based on your instructions, those assets are passed on to the children. As these trusts do not exist until you die, you can change them (in your will) at any time up to your death.
This planning can get quite interesting. I always like to show people a “river of life” sketch showing the ages of the parents now and every five years on one line and their children’s ages on separate lines to indicate how old they will be at certain times during those same five-year intervals. As simple as it sounds, it can be quite eye-opening to a lot of people. Most people do not plan for five years from now, 10 years from now, etc. But a good estate plan not only has your “break glass in event of fire” element, but it also has to have a long-term concept to it as well.
If you are here to manage everything, you will change your operation and business to work with your children as you see fit. However, if you are not here to do this, then you need to have a plan as to who would see your wishes for your children carried out – may they be ages 15, 20, 25, etc. You also n eed a manager or a trustee.
In the past, people have normally used a relative to be the trustee because “they didn’t want to pay the bank” for his management. In my opinion, with the value of today’s farm estates, I would want to have a professional element involved in the conservation and distribution of my assets upon death. If my brother were capable of handling a $2- to $3-million farm, he would likely have one of his own!
But you do need someone who knows the family, so you might make your brother a co-trustee alongside a bank trustee. Then you have an element of decision-making based on a family member’s interpretation of your wishes expressed in your will, as well as the “fiduciary” responsibility of a trust department to make certain dollars are not lost or stolen.
A good estate plan is one which has a plan for your children in the next year if you two should die suddenly, but also includes what happens to your estate five years down the road, 10 years, 15 years, etc. Such things as divorces, inflation, marriage rates and average ages for possible events occurring to children maturing should be assessed during this planning. This helps us look at your child’s lifespan to determine how you want your assets held or disbursed at certain ages.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.