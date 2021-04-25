Your Money: Betwixt and between – a look at testamentary trusts

Dear Michael: We have managed, through hard work and some luck, to amass a good-sized estate. However, we did not have children until later than the average. Even though we are in our 50s, we still have children who are either in college or high school. How do we plan to be in our 50s and 60s when our children will be in just their 20s? We seem to be caught betwixt and between with no idea how to plan for it. What do you suggest? – Betwixt and Between.

Dear Betwixt and Between: Many people fall into this category where their children are not old enough to take over a farm or handle the size of the assets of a typically valued farm. Because of this, many people take a wait-and-see attitude and do nothing until they can see how their children mature. As such, many people who die too soon die unprepared and estates of great value are lost.

When I work with my clients, I start with what I call an emergency plan first. In other words, if the two parents don’t come home someday due to death, and I’ve got minor children to deal with, that’s like having a fire emergency plan in place for your home.

In those cases, you would have to decide if the farm business would be mothballed for a time until the children mature. This might be just the land, or it might be the land, the equipment, etc., if the children will reach the age to farm within a short period of time. If the children are age 15 and under, you likely will not want to keep machinery. If they are older than 15, then it depends on your goals for them and if they will attend college or not.