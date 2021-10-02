CPAP for sleep apnea lowered cholesterol

Question: My doctors have been urging me for years to take cholesterol-lowering drugs. I have not taken them because I did not want to risk their adverse side effects.

Last year, my cholesterol levels improved dramatically without drugs or diet change. That was despite reduced physical activity. In November 2019, my total cholesterol was 224 and my LDL was 165. In October 2020, I had total cholesterol of 198 and LDL of 117.

The only life change I made was to begin using a CPAP machine. Before the CPAP use, I was averaging 30+ sleep apnea events per hour during the night. The CPAP significantly reduced the events per hour. For the past year, I have averaged less than two events per hour.

In a search of the internet, I found a European study that linked sleep apnea events to cholesterol levels. Have you seen research supporting the proposition that reducing sleep apnea events can reduce cholesterol levels?

Answer: To our surprise, we were able to find a longitudinal pilot study that showed CPAP users had lower total cholesterol and LDL levels for up to five years, which is as long as the study lasted (Journal of Sleep Research, April 2020). “CPAP” stands for “continuous positive airway pressure.” The device pushes air into the throat and lungs to prevent the intermittent breath stoppage characteristic of sleep apnea.

•••

Question: I am desperate. I’ve taken Synthroid for hypothyroidism for 21 years. For the past 10 years, the dose has been 100 mcg. Last year, my bloodwork showed my T3 level was too high. My doctor put me on 75 mcg.