CPAP for sleep apnea lowered cholesterol

Question: My doctors have been urging me for years to take cholesterol-lowering drugs. I have not taken them because I did not want to risk their adverse side effects.
Last year, my cholesterol levels improved dramatically without drugs or diet change. That was despite reduced physical activity. In November 2019, my total cholesterol was 224 and my LDL was 165. In October 2020, I had total cholesterol of 198 and LDL of 117.
The only life change I made was to begin using a CPAP machine. Before the CPAP use, I was averaging 30+ sleep apnea events per hour during the night. The CPAP significantly reduced the events per hour. For the past year, I have averaged less than two events per hour.
In a search of the internet, I found a European study that linked sleep apnea events to cholesterol levels. Have you seen research supporting the proposition that reducing sleep apnea events can reduce cholesterol levels?
Answer: To our surprise, we were able to find a longitudinal pilot study that showed CPAP users had lower total cholesterol and LDL levels for up to five years, which is as long as the study lasted (Journal of Sleep Research, April 2020). “CPAP” stands for “continuous positive airway pressure.” The device pushes air into the throat and lungs to prevent the intermittent breath stoppage characteristic of sleep apnea.
Question: I am desperate. I’ve taken Synthroid for hypothyroidism for 21 years. For the past 10 years, the dose has been 100 mcg. Last year, my bloodwork showed my T3 level was too high. My doctor put me on 75 mcg.
On that dosage, I gained 20 pounds in three months, I was depressed, my skin was dry, I lost a lot of my hair, and I felt cold all the time. I got my levels rechecked in July and my T3 was too low, so my doctor put me back on 100 mcg.
A few months later, another recheck showed my levels were too high. That surprised me because I still felt awful. I was expecting the doctor to tell me that I needed a higher dose.
I am now on 88 mcg, but I feel terrible. When my levels were checked again, I heard they were perfect. I asked the doctor why I can’t lose the 20 pounds I gained. She told me that I should exercise more. I exercise every day, and I don’t eat a lot.
A thyroid specialist I saw told me that I should expect to gain weight because I am 50. I asked about taking the natural pill Armour, and he told me no. So did my primary doctor.
I told both doctors that I’m cold when it is 96 degrees out, I can’t lose weight, my skin is dry, I’m tired all the time, I have no energy and I’m sad a lot. Neither doctor is listening to me. All I want is for them to say, “Let’s get to the bottom of this.” But they both are stumped.
I hate feeling this way. What else can I do?
Answer: Your symptoms are classic for hypothyroidism. Some people can have normal blood tests and still not feel well. You need another opinion from a thyroid expert with a better understanding of the most recent research.
In our eGuide to Thyroid Hormones, we describe research showing that some people don’t convert T4 to T3 efficiently. Such individuals often do better on a combination product or desiccated thyroid extract. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Losing weight when your thyroid is not functioning properly is challenging. Exercise alone won’t solve such a problem.
Question: Can you recommend a good cure for toenail fungus? I have tried various over-the-counter remedies without success.
Answer: We have been writing about nail fungus for decades, and yet there is no perfect solution that works for everyone. The Food and Drug Administration has approved several prescription products. However, according to a published review, the cure rates are unimpressive. Itraconazole taken as a pill resulted in a complete cure about 14% of the time after nearly a year (F1000Research, June 25, 2019). Over the same 48 weeks of treatment, terbinafine pills cured 38% of nail fungus cases.
Topical medicines were less effective. Tavaborole (Kerydin) had a cure rate of 6.5%, ciclopirox (Loprox, Penlac) got up to 8.5% and efinaconazole (Jublia) to 17.8%.
It’s not surprising that many readers try home remedies. Like prescriptions, they don’t work for everyone.
One reader recently shared this experience with an OTC antibiotic for thick, hard toenails:
“I tried home remedies for nail fungus with limited results. OTC liquids and athlete’s foot creams didn’t work either. The fungus always returned. Oral Lamisil helped, but I had to stop it due to abnormal liver function tests.
“A few weeks ago, you wrote about Neosporin for stubborn nail fungus. So I tried it. Almost overnight, my nails look better than they have in 20-plus years! The thick, whitish-yellow, crusty, crumbly nails are now pink and healthy looking. Black spots on two smaller toes are growing out. My podiatrist was amazed.”
Not all infections of the nails are caused by fungus. A surprising number may have bacterial involvement.
•••
Question: I hope you can help with an embarrassing problem. In the afternoons I often have very loud gas.
I do eat breakfast, but sometimes skip lunch. Different over-the-counter meds have been mostly useless. The flatulence happens throughout the evening. What can you suggest?
Answer: The first step in overcoming gas is to keep a “fart chart.” People can be sensitive to different foods. For many, legumes are the culprit. For others it is wheat or barley, especially if they are sensitive to gluten. Milk sugar (lactose) is another potential problem. That’s why keeping track of flatulence and food triggers can be helpful.
You didn’t mention whether you are taking any medications. A surprising number of drugs can trigger flatulence.
Many OTC products advertised to treat gas contain simethicone. One review notes, however, that: “Simethicone does not appear to reduce the actual production of gas in the GI tract” (StatPearls, July 21, 2021).
To learn more about the food and symptom diary as well as medications that may cause gas, you may wish to read our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.
People who have difficulty digesting milk sugar (lactose intolerance) may get benefit from probiotics and lactase enzyme replacement in the form of pills (Diagnostics, June 2020).
If legumes are the problem, the oral enzyme alpha-galactosidase could be beneficial. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial found this treatment “can improve gas-related symptoms in children and adolescents” (BMC Gastroenterology, online, Sept. 24, 2013). This enzyme is found in Beano and other OTC digestive aids.
