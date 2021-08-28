Easy skillet dish is late summer’s fast food

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To me, a meal of corn, tomatoes and summer sausage always tastes like harvest time. Our late-summer supper table frequently offered sweet corn from the field, ripe tomatoes from the garden, the last cucumbers of the season, and sausage made from our steers, butchered by my uncle.

Lately I’ve been paging through my mother’s vintage Farm Journal cookbooks. She tested recipes for the magazine in the 1970s, which may be where she got her propensity for continuing to try new dishes even as she approaches 90.

Farm Journal compensated her not in money, but in cookbooks. Nowadays I can find any recipe I want on the internet. However (browser bookmarks notwithstanding) I can also lose the link nearly as fast as I find it. There’s something tactile and satisfying about finding a recipe by consulting an actual cookbook.

This dish makes good use of the season’s surplus tomatoes and corn. I don’t measure exactly in recipes like this. Instead of salt and pepper, look in the cupboard to see what you have. I sprinkled it with Creole seasoning.

Corn-Tomato Skillet

1 green, yellow, or red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 stalks celery, chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced

2 cups corn, cut from the cob

Cook pepper, onion, and celery (if desired) in butter until soft. Add remaining ingredients and cook until tomatoes and corn are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Makes 6 servings