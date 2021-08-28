 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easy skillet dish is late summer’s fast food
top story
Fork on the Prairie Road

Easy skillet dish is late summer’s fast food

Vegetable skillet

A harvest vegetable skillet is a good way to use a garden bounty. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Sheri Poore

Tri-State Neighbor columnist

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

To me, a meal of corn, tomatoes and summer sausage always tastes like harvest time. Our late-summer supper table frequently offered sweet corn from the field, ripe tomatoes from the garden, the last cucumbers of the season, and sausage made from our steers, butchered by my uncle.

Lately I’ve been paging through my mother’s vintage Farm Journal cookbooks. She tested recipes for the magazine in the 1970s, which may be where she got her propensity for continuing to try new dishes even as she approaches 90.

Sheri Poore

Sheri Poore

Farm Journal compensated her not in money, but in cookbooks. Nowadays I can find any recipe I want on the internet. However (browser bookmarks notwithstanding) I can also lose the link nearly as fast as I find it. There’s something tactile and satisfying about finding a recipe by consulting an actual cookbook.

This dish makes good use of the season’s surplus tomatoes and corn. I don’t measure exactly in recipes like this. Instead of salt and pepper, look in the cupboard to see what you have. I sprinkled it with Creole seasoning.

Corn-Tomato Skillet 

1 green, yellow, or red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 stalks celery, chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced

2 cups corn, cut from the cob

Cook pepper, onion, and celery (if desired) in butter until soft. Add remaining ingredients and cook until tomatoes and corn are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Makes 6 servings

Adapted from Farm Journal’s Best Vegetable Recipes, 1970

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. 

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tri-State Neighbor columnist

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Visiting Dogs
Baxter Black

Visiting Dogs

When I hear a truck pull up in front of the house and the pandemonium of dogs barkin' would wake a hibernating mastodon, I relax. It's only my…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News