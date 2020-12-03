I think there’s broad consensus – 2020 is the year we all want to forget. As we look toward 2021, with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon and a transition of power looming, the agriculture industry can expect some shifts.
For starters, it may seem like we just passed the 2018 farm bill, but the process for the next one is right around the corner. The House Agriculture Committee is getting new leadership with both the chairman and ranking member positions vacant. I’m eager to watch those appointments play out and hope we can build a strong coalition of members to advocate for market-based solutions for rural America. As farm bill efforts start to ramp up, I’ll be pushing for cattle market reform outlined in my PRICE Act.
Beyond our domestic food processing disruptions, we can’t forget about our continued fight to rein in Small Refinery Exemptions (SRE) that undermine the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard. I’m concerned that this battle will continue, and Congress has a role in eliminating this loophole.
If I could make a prediction, I’d bet 2021 will be the year of trade. There are talks to be had with China regarding retaliatory tariffs and our on-again-off-again relationship.
Both sides agree, China hasn’t been our friend and exploits trade provisions when they can see a benefit. Congress needs to remain tough on them. Most recently, China and 14 other nations signed off on the world’s largest trade deal – slashing tariffs and other restrictions for the foreseeable future. America doesn’t have a seat at this trade table, and I expect our trade negotiators to take a look at this Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
There is some good news on the trade front. China has implemented at least 50 of the 57 technical commitments under the Phase One agreement. According to an interim report issued by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), before the Phase One agreement, approximately 1,500 facilities in the U.S. could export agricultural goods to China. Today, that number has increased to more than 4,000 facilities. We should focus on these real, structural changes going forward.
Although COVID-19 disruption has held China back on its $200 billion trade obligations, the progress is impressive, and the markets have responded. According to USTR, China’s purchases of U.S. farm goods are at 71% of projected targets. Further, exports of U.S. beef products to China through August are up 118% compared to the same period in 2019 and are already triple the 2017 beef export totals.
This is all welcome news for South Dakota producers. But we have a long way to go toward market certainty. With COVID-19, flooding, SRE waivers, and trade disruption, we are dealing with a tough farm economy. My hope is that 2021 offers a chance to work to decrease these uncertainties and bring more predictability to the ag industry.