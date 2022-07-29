Letter: We need local officials to protect us from CO2 Pipelines

To the editor:
Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing a very hazardous, potentially lethal, CO2 pipeline across 18 counties in South Dakota. This proposed pipeline would be the first CO2 pipeline in South Dakota and is unlike any other pipelines running through our state. Unfortunately, there is still so much confusion on where Summit’s final route will be. In addition, Summit is proposing the largest CO2 pipeline with no previous experience constructing pipelines.
The pipeline is proposed to be buried 4 feet underground which, as South Dakotans, we all know during rainy seasons with heavy equipment that 4 feet underground is not nearly enough! This pipeline will be under 2,100 pounds of pressure. Carbon dioxide is odorless and colorless, a silent killer. A pipeline leak or rupture under these high concentrations can result in death in less than 15 minutes of exposure. Even if you think that you can drive yourself to safety, CO2 displaces the oxygen in the car engine which results in your engine stalling out.
This year, reports from the U.S. DOT Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Accufacts both back up the facts that current regulations are inadequate. The regulations that are provided by the federal government are minimum recommendations. Only individual counties can set ordinances for setbacks and depths. We need the county’s protection! But why are our counties being so hesitant to protect us? Our big clue could be what is going on in Hand County.
Hand County was in the lead with protecting its citizens by becoming an intervenor in the Summit docket and by placing a resolution establishing a temporary moratorium. The July 5 agenda had no indication showing they would be voting on requesting removal of Hand County as an intervenor or that they were abandoning Hand County’s moratorium on hazardous material pipelines. Is this legal? Were they being influenced by company representatives?
Let’s look at one of the most engaged lobbyists for Summit, Dan Lederman. Yes, Dan Lederman, chairman of the South Dakota GOP, who is registered with the U.S. government as a foreign agent, working part time for the royal embassy of Saudi Arabia for a mere $10,000 per month. Whose interest is Lederman really representing?
Furthermore, South Korean Holdings, a company fined $70 million for defrauding U.S. contracts, has 10% ownership in Summit. What other investors are involved with Summit? Summit is not being transparent. Is this the type of company that we want running a pipeline through South Dakota?
Did the state’s attorney and commissioners succumb to the pressures from Summit that they will be sued if they continue with a moratorium or pass ordinances? Have they considered what happens if there is a rupture or leak? How many landowners and citizens will sue the county then for their inaction to protect the citizens of Hand County?
Are our elected officials, from the top down, being controlled by big corporations with deep pockets? Were they not elected to protect us? It is up to citizens and landowners to hold each of our county commissioners and state’s attorney’s accountable!
What will you do? Will you do some research on your own to become educated about these very dangerous and potentially lethal CO2 pipelines? Will you contact your commissioners to express your concerns and ask them to pass a moratorium? Will you attend county commission meetings and hold the commissioners and state’s attorney accountable?
Remember that only individual counties can set ordinances. It is up to you to hold our elected officials accountable in order to protect our future and our state of South Dakota!