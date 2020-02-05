How many South Dakotans have noticed that those new washing machines don’t work as well as old ones? The old stuff works better. This is not to say that new technology doesn’t improve our lives, but as people from a rural state we know a dollar is a dollar and we expect things to work better.
We have witnessed changes current state of our ag industry, through regulations that have been placed by a past presidential administration, intentionally obstructive rules have ruined something as simple as a Diesel engine. The consequences of those actions are costing the American and their global customers more.
As equipment manufactures become global, leadership on the design and function of one of the simplest, and powerful American icons has been politicized. The tractor.
Our newly elected Gov. Kristi Noem hit the ground running during her first year in office and plans to do the same next year. Gov. Noem is outlining her legislative agenda for 2020 during her “look ahead” tour while touting fiscal responsibility. But there is one issue that some politicians in the state are pushing that she should steer clear from.
A push toward adopting a policy referred to as “right to repair” has started popping up in agriculture states like ours recently. It may not seem all too significant at first, but the implications of such a policy if it were to be implemented in our state would be harmful to the biggest industry in South Dakota, not to mention the nearly 32,000 jobs it supports and billions of dollars it provides to our state economy.
Despite the name, right to repair is not about farmers being able to repair their equipment. Equipment owners already have the right to repair their equipment and can make most repairs themselves if that’s what they choose. Right to repair is a political issue that’s, in reality, about special interest groups trying to gain access to proprietary software, causing unsafe and illegal tampering of farm equipment.
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have touted their support for federal right to repair legislation that specifically pertains to agriculture. On top of that, this year, 24 states introduced right to repair bills, and pre-filed bills have already begun to appear in other states like Virginia and Missouri.
But it’s not farmers who are pushing to pass right to repair bills; it’s mostly activists from the technology sector who are misleading the agriculture community to try and advance their own agenda. Their attempt to pass this legislation does not involve farmer-led initiatives, and instead is led by well-funded activists whose primary goal is to gain unfettered access to the equipment’s code.
You may be wondering why activists looking for proprietary information are targeting the agriculture industry. The answer is simple: Modern farm equipment contains advanced technology, often including millions of software code lines to maximize efficiency and output. According to an article from Assembly Magazine, a modern tractor contains more lines of code than the early versions of the space shuttle. In order to obtain access to the equipment’s code, activists are claiming farmers need it in order to make repairs, which is simply untrue.
One misconception being promoted by these special interest groups is that equipment manufacturers and dealers are taking advantage of farmers and don’t think they should be able to fix their equipment. That’s a false narrative - farmers already can and do perform the vast majority of repairs on their equipment. The only at-home repairs that are excluded are when it impacts federally mandated safety or emissions laws. The relationship between dealers and farmers is close-knit. They both depend on one another and share the same goal: the high production of crops and the prosperity of farmers.
Simply put – right to repair legislation is unnecessary because it would allow third-parties to access software and code that is not needed to complete most maintenance and repair tasks.
In South Dakota, we understand how important it is to foster our agricultural industry that has contributed billions to our state’s economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs. As we head into the new year, it’s key to fully understand the motivation and repercussions of proposed legislation.
Jarrod is a father, a farmer, and former Commissioner of School and Public Lands of South Dakota. He farms near Corson in southeastern South Dakota and ranch by Camp Creek in northern Meade County.