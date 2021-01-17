Tips for everything from snow removal to laundry woes

As snow is commonplace this time of year, a reader from Wyoming had a nifty suggestion to those struggling to shovel after a big storm.

“Since it sounds like this winter is going to be pretty heavy in the snow drift line, I thought I would pass this hint along,” they wrote, “If you spray your snow shovel with cooking spray, the snow will slide right off.

“We learned this a few years ago from a friend of ours who goes around shoveling out the old folks’ sidewalks and driveways.”

•••

A reader from California has a unique fix to fogging mirrors after the shower.

“If you clean your bathroom mirror with some of that shaving cream that foams out of a can, the mirror will not fog as you shower. Don’t know why it works, but it does!”

•••

A reader from Wyoming has a solution to laundry day woes.

“For years and years, I’ve fought with the washing machine on a weekly basis when I washed the long sleeved shirts belonging to my husband and they always got really tangled up. Then, one of my bridge partners taught me how to ‘fix’ the problem.

“She said all I had to do was button the cuffs to the front of the shirt. She was right!”

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, "PennyWise," from her family's diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota's Badlands.

