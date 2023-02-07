Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show All Other Breeds Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
Chisum Peterson from Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the All Other Breeds Sale. Three bulls averaged $2,866.67, and two females averaged $3,750.
Wangen chose lot 5, RADK King Kong 65K, a Maine-Anjou consignment from Radke Cattle Company, Mitchell, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by LDSC Unleashed ET and out of NAGE MS 350P 65C. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $3,000 to Greg Swenson of Rose Creek, Minn.
Lot 4, ANLZ Jeff 95J, was consigned by Nola Limousin of Mitchell, S.D., and sold to John Bruns from Russell, Minn., for $3,000.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 3, EL Red FLoyd, a Limousin consignment from Gary Ellsworth of Elkhorn, Wis. He was sired by ROMN Floyd Mudhenkey 101F and out of EL Miss West 6C. He sold for $2,600 to Shane Swenson from Milford, Iowa.
Wangen chose lot 1, JHC MS. Stardom 105J, a Chianina consignment from NTM Cattle Co. of Brookings, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by SAV Stardom 8131 and out of JHC MS. Bank Lady 33B. She was the highest selling female and sold to Tim Kessler of Leola, S.D., for $4,500.
Wangen chose lot 2, EL Reba, as reserve champion female. She was a Limousin consigned by Gary Ellsworth from Elkhorn, Wis. She was sired by Wulfs Gallagher 7055G and out of EL Red Ruler. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Kennedy Stern from Garden City, S.D., for $3,000.