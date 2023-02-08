Corn

Corn closed the week 6 and a half cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4.4 million bushels of corn to Japan.

U.S. corn exports for the week ending Jan. 26 were 20.8 million bushels, down from the previous week's 28.7 million bushels, roughly half of last year's same-week exports of 40.8 million bushels and were the second lowest of the last seven weeks. During the most-recent seven-week period, corn export inspections averaged 27.4 million bushels versus last year's 40.5 million during the same period, resulting in cumulative exports of 474 million bushels hitting a marketing year largest year-over-year deficit of 31.4% versus last year's 691 million bushels. In order to exports to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 22% decline from last year, corn export inspections need to average roughly 43.3 million bushels per week during February through August versus last year's 47.5 million per week average during the period, leaving another reduction in the USDA's export estimate highly likely at some point.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ending Jan. 27 rose to 1.028 million barrels per day from 1.012 million barrels per day the week prior, reflecting the fourth consecutive weekly increase in production, but was still below the roughly 1.046 million barrels per day average production pace that will be needed through the end of August in order to reach the USDA’s current 2022-2023 corn for ethanol usage estimate of 5.275 billion bushels.

U.S. ethanol stocks last week slipped back to 24.442 million barrels from 25.077 million barrels the previous week and fell below same-week year ago stocks, which saw a notable increase this week to a 91-week high. However, this week’s stocks still reflect the second highest stocks for the week since EIA began reporting weekly data 13 years ago.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness. March has a premium to July, rendering storage inefficient.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 19 and three-quarters cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination for 2023-2024.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 68.2 million bushels, nearly unchanged from the previous week's 67.6 million bushels and again above last year's same-week exports of 52.1 million bushels, reflecting the sixth week of the last eight in which soybean exports were above year ago levels. Accordingly, cumulative exports of 1.322 billion bushels are now down only 1.3% from last year's 1.339 billion, the smallest year-over-year shortfall in 18 weeks and continuing to run well ahead of the USDA's 1.990 billion bushel annual export target which reflects an expected/needed 7.8% decline in exports from last year. In order to not exceed the USDA's export target, inspections will only be able to average roughly 19.9 million bushels per week through the end of the marketing year versus last year's 24.1 million per week average during February through August.

USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in December was 187.4 million bushels, slightly below average market expectations of 188.0 million (187.0-188.6 million range of ideas), declining slightly from 189.5 million in November and a solid 5.5% below last year's December crush of 198.2 million bushels, which is the all-time monthly U.S. crush record regardless of month. Through the first four months of 2022 and 2023, cumulative soybean crush of 741 million bushels is down 1.2% from last year's 750 million, leaving January through August crush needing to total 1.504 billion bushels in order to reach the USDA's 2.245 billion bushel annual estimate, a 3.4% (50 million bushel) increase from last year's 1.454 billion during the same period.

USDA reported U.S. soybean oil production in December was 2.195 billion pounds, essentially unchanged from 2.198 billion in November and compared to 2.324 billion pounds in December last year on the record crush number. The U.S. average soybean oil yield in December was 11.71 pounds per bushel, rebounding from 11.60 in November and was comparable to last year's December yield of 11.72 pounds per bushel. Through the first three months of 2022 and 2023, the soybean oil yield has averaged 11.73 pounds per bushel versus 11.79 during the same period last year. Nationwide soybean oil production in December was 5.3% larger than that reported by National Oilseed Processors Association only members versus the 5.5% difference in November and 6.1% difference last year in December.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but production in South America will be 920 million barrels larger than last year and will undercut U.S. exports from late February into April. Commercial selling is bearish and storage costs are ineffective.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 8 cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed 3 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat one half cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

U.S. wheat exports last week were 16.4 million bushels, up from the previous week's 12.8 million bushels, above last year's same-week exports of 13.8 million bushels and were the highest in 16 weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 486 million bushels, though, are still down 3% from last year's 500 million as wheat exports over the last 8 weeks averaged 10.3 million bushels per week versus 11.3 million per week during the same period last year. Wheat export inspections will need to average roughly 13.2 million bushels per week through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 3.1% decline from last year's 800 million, leaving the overall export program so far tracking closely with USDA's annual expectations and likely leaving their export estimate unchanged in next week's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

Kansas wheat conditions at the end of January were 21% good or excellent versus 21% last month. Oklahoma improved to 38% versus 31% good or excellent last month while Texas is rated 14% good or excellent versus 11% last week. Nebraska is rated 22% good or excellent versus 20% last month and South Dakota is now rated 22% versus 16% good or excellent last month.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed $3.25 higher while feeder cattle closed $2.40 higher.

Fed cattle trade developed in the south at $158 per hundredweight, mostly $2 higher than last week. Some trade has taken place in the north at $250 dressed, which is $2 per hundredweight higher.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 974 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were 1 pound heavier compared to last week at 915 pounds, which is 8 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 25,500 metric tons and shipments of 18,900 metric tons.

In the bi-annual cattle inventory report, the USDA cattle inventory report showed beef cow inventory at 28.9 million head, the lowest since 1962. The -3.6% drop was the largest since 1986. January 1 All Cattle/Calves came in as expected, the lowest in 8 years. The Annual Calf Crop was moderately higher than expected.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week 5 cents lower.

In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were up 2% from the previous month and up 11% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 4% from the previous month and up 7% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were up 1% from the previous month and up 16% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 16% from last month and up 66% from last year.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Jan. 28 has weights dropping to 286.8 pounds versus 289.1 pounds last week and 290.3 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 30,900 metric tons and shipments of 35,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.