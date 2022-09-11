Some thoughts on the farmers market

Most years at summer’s end, we visit the Central States Fair in Rapid City – usually an evening towards the end of the event when it’s cooler and things are winding down. This year, we found ourselves heading to town on a bright, sunny Saturday at the beginning of the fair because we wanted to stop at the Farmers Market first. Both venues are in the same vicinity, and my husband had heard that the market was offering a $5 coupon for any local meat purchase. Coupons always get my husband going.

The parking areas were pretty filled up when we pulled into the market mid-morning, and a good crowd were ambling along the booth-lined sidewalks. I’ve not been to the market more than a time or two in the past several years, since I have my own garden produce and, while I aspire to buying local meat, my frugal nature has kept me from achieving that goal.

After joining the crowd and viewing a number of booths, I was therefore rather surprised to see that meat prices seemed quite reasonable, while vegetables seemed high. It appears that the run-up of protein prices at the grocery store has leveled the playing field for local producers, at least to some extent, and I felt a little sorrowful that my freezers are close to full. So I gathered up a little pile of business cards in hopes that I could order local beef, lamb, pork or chicken later in the year at what now passes for reasonable prices.

The vegetable prices were such that I remarked to my husband: “I think I might have a million-dollar garden!” Off and on, I’ve had thoughts of joining the market and taking some of my excess veggies to sell. My conclusion was that it wasn’t worth the time involved – cleaning up and packing my produce, driving to town, spending 4-5 hours in the heat and earning maybe $50 to $100.

I began to revise my thoughts when I saw large yellow squash selling for $3 apiece. I’d just picked two buckets full of large yellow squash, with plans to feed them to the chickens. Later when I got home, I counted 15 squash – so my chickens are going to dine on squash to the tune of $45. Not to mention that my single squash plant is still producing heavily.

Other market prices were three jalapeno peppers for $1.50, a regular pepper for $3 and tomatoes around $3.50 per pound. My husband was astounded to spot a watermelon for $12. Salsa, which I can up by the dozens every year, was going for $10 a pint;and pickles were $9 a pint. Plain canned tomatoes were $6.

Dollar signs were dancing in my head as I considered my home garden harvest – more potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, carrots, onions and tomatoes than the two of us will ever be able to use. And here I’d been throwing most of this excess to the chickens.

Dancing alongside the dollar signs was this question: Who can afford these farmers market prices?

The market crowd did not seem to be members of the country-club set, so I guess they must be people who are willing to pay good money for locally grown, nutritious produce. And while I suppose some of sellers are organic gardeners, I don’t believe all of them are since no one was advertising themselves as such. Perhaps regular customers don’t need to be told, or organically grown is a given. And of course, a driving force behind the whole farmers market ethos is buying locally, avoiding the middleman, and keeping money circulating in the community.

Black Hills Farmers Market also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program that allows people who use SNAP benefits to get $40 worth of produce for $20, so this is a way to fight food poverty on the local level.

Will I ever become a seller at the Farmers Market? I must sadly confess that I am too unorganized and not inclined to enjoy sitting in a booth under a blazing sun. But I do believe I can manage to gather up my excess produce and see if the local food pantry or one of the other food banks in the area are willing to do the rest of the work.

It’s a lazy way to help out a little, and what the chickens don’t know won’t hurt them.