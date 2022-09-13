 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota FFA Foundation benefit auction is September 21st

FFA logo

Big Iron Auctions is hosting an online benefit auction for the South Dakota FFA Foundation, with items closing at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, September 21st.  The auction will include over 40 lots with a variety of items. 

“We are so grateful for the support of Big Iron Auctions, and all the donors for supporting the South Dakota FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for South Dakota FFA members,” says Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisors across the state.”

Wednesday, September 21st items start closing at 10:00am:

To participate in the auction go to https://www.bigiron.com/Listings/SouthDakotaFFAFoundation-3

Donated items include:

  • Millborn Seeds - Cover crop seed "The Producer"
  • C & B Operations - 8000-watt generator model PRG8000ME
  • Butler Machinery/AGCO - Industrial strength parts on-demand cabinet
  • R & R Pheasant Hunting - Maven Optics binoculars
  • Hetlands Hunting Haven Lodge - Two night off season lodging
  • Rob-See-Co - 50% off the purchase of six bags corn
  • Croplan by Winfield United - $500 credit toward seed
  • Leisinger Farms - Semi load of Oats 1000 pound straw bales
  • Leisinger Farms - Semi Load Wheat 1000 pound bales
  • Dakota Pure - Bison Meat stick sampler pack, bison jerky pack, All In Box
  • Brevant - Ogio golf bag
  • Renk Seed Corn – 2 bags of VT2P
  • NK Seeds - Blackstone 2 Burner liquid propane outdoor griddle with
  • Triple T Brand - Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Beef Bundle
  • Dimock Dairy – Cheese basket
  • Vern Eide of Mitchell - Big Frig cooler
  • James Valley Landscape Solutions - $100 gift card
  • Jorgenson’s Meat Processing and the Purple Cow- $100 gift card
  • Asgrow/Dekalb - Custom YETI 45 quart cooler
  • Runnings - $100 gift card
  • Amanda Radke Children's Ag Book Set 

