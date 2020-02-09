With a clear vision set on the future, Terry Fjeldheim believes the ag industry’s strong past brings much to celebrate during the 75th Annual Watertown Winter Farm Show.
“It is a time to show up, visit, help one another, share ideas, and share our successes and failures,” said Fjeldheim. “Together we can learn from one another, look forward and plan for 2020 and beyond.”
The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, which organizes the Watertown Winter Farm Show, annually honors an individual or family who has spent years contributing to its success by dedicating the farm show to their name. This year the honor goes to Terry Fjeldheim of Watertown.
Fjeldheim, regional vice president of Farm Credit Services of America, has been with the company for more than 39 years. His roots are in farming; he was raised in a large family (one of 10 siblings) on a farm near Herreid, South Dakota. After earning his degree in business administration from Northern State University, he began his career in Watertown.
“During my first ear here, in about 1981, I first experienced the Watertown Winter Farm Show,” said Fjeldheim. “I volunteered setting up booths, helping in the livestock barn and working our booth during the show.
“The first memories that really stick out are the interactions with the livestock and crop producers, as well as those on the farm show committee. I was helping out wherever there was a need.”
The 75th Watertown Winter Farm Show is scheduled for Feb. 11-15. Chuck Langner, a long-time ag committee member, said that Fjeldheim continues to lend a hand wherever it is needed. The ag committee also credits Fjeldheim with initially coordinating and organizing the farm show’s consolidated program guide which is now distributed not only during the Watertown Winter Farm Show, but in a 100-mile radius prior to the event.
“Probably my biggest claim to fame is getting all the livestock books and schedules into one publication – and into the hands of even more people,” Fjeldheim said. “It’s been good for the show and good for the advertisers.”
When asked about having the 2020 Watertown Winter Farm Show dedicated to him, Fjeldheim said he immediately thought of all the others that should be on the list ahead of him.
“Past livestock producers, committee chairs, vendors, other chamber ag committee members came to mind,” he said. “I thought Chuck Langner was stopping by the office or something else. He really caught me off guard. I am very humbled by even being on the list. It is truly a great honor.”
Over the past 40 years on the Chamber Ag Committee, Fjeldheim has seen multiple building and facility additions, livestock barn improvements, show schedules and livestock breed changes.
“I’ve seen how the changes and consolidation in the ag industry affected the hog show, dairy show and other areas. Along the way, the committee had to adapt and adjust with these changes,” he said.
While recent challenges in agriculture have added stress for those who make their living in the industry, Fjeldheim hopes folks won’t shy away from attending the 2020 farm show.
“We can only control certain things in agriculture. We need to understand what those things are -- and then we must put our faith and hope in the rest,” he said.
Tim Sheehan, president and CEO of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, said attending the Watertown Winter Farm Show continues to be a tradition for many families from Watertown and the surrounding area.
“It’s an honor to recognize Terry as a long-standing friend of the Watertown Winter Farm Show this year,” he said.
Terry and his wife, Barb have been married for more than 40 years.
They have four grown children, three granddaughters and one grandson. In their spare time, they like to spend time with family, attend sporting events and do some traveling. Terry also enjoys hunting, golfing and fishing.
As the 75th Annual Watertown Winter Farm Show approaches, Fjeldheim extends an invitation to all to attend the show and celebrate the importance of the ag industry.
“While you’re here, go to the livestock barn, attend the 4-H show, have some lunch. If at all possible, come on out and see what we’re all about,” he said.