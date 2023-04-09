Rhubarb Torte

Courtesy of Betty Christensen, Estherville, Iowa

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder, divided

2 heaping tablespoons butter

4 egg yolks, divided

3 tablespoons plus ¾ cup milk, divided

1 ½ cups plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

4 egg whites

Cut together 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and butter. Add 1 egg yolk, 3 tablespoons milk and 1 tablespoon sugar; mix and press into the bottom of a greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan.

Stir together 2 tablespoons flour with 1 cup sugar; sprinkle half of this mixture over the crust. Cover with a layer (about 4 cups, or to taste) of chopped rhubarb; sprinkle remaining sugar mixture on top. Beat 3/4 cup milk and 3 egg yolks and pour on top. Bake about 50 minutes at 350 degrees, or until rhubarb is tender.

Make a meringue by beating 4 egg whites with 1 teaspoon baking powder while slowly adding 1/2 cup sugar; spread on top of hot rhubarb, bake 15 minutes at 350 to 375 degrees or until lightly browned.