In a month or so we can look forward to fresh rhubarb. Reader Betty Christensen of Estherville, Iowa, shared a kuchen recipe after reading about the Delmont Kuchen Festival this past fall.
“My mother and grandmother made kuchens; my dad came from Wisconsin, where they made kuchens,” Betty wrote. “But none of them made them like you described” in the Aug. 26 Tri-State Neighbor.
Indeed, the word kuchen means cake in German, and the term covers a wide variety of desserts. Our South Dakota kuchen is unique and I never had anything exactly like it in Germany. I tried Betty’s mother’s recipe, which reminds me of a German torte, often baked in a spring form pan. Since then, I found recipes for “Rhubarb Torte” in two regional cookbooks, one from South Dakota and one from Iowa, and they are similar to Betty’s. She shared the recipe as kuchen, but I think torte is a more fitting name.
Ham rolls feed a small crowd
Ham rolls are an easy-to-prepare option for family gatherings. Baked in a simple sweet barbecue sauce, they incorporate two species of meat produced well and abundantly in our region; they can be prepared in advance and baked later, and they feed a small crowd.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.