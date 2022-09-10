Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead

I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls.

Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.

Meanwhile, veer off the highway into any number of South Dakota’s rural towns and you’ll meet mayors, council members and residents who would welcome industry to their streets.

The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has gathered signatures to place a measure on the November ballot, blocking a new slaughterhouse from being located in the city.

Two and a half years ago, we bemoaned pork’s concentration into one Sioux Falls facility forced to cut processing because of the pandemic. Remember the producers who were stuck with hogs ready for slaughter and no place to go? Some farmers offered animals for free to anyone who knew how to do their own butchering, just so the meat would not go to waste.

Given that history, what makes us think another large plant in Sioux Falls is an innovative idea?

I am not against development. I agree we need markets for the pork raised here. But I am against thoughtless growth.

Urban sprawl: “They don’t make more cropland,” my mother often says. I don’t like seeing Sioux Falls gobble up farms adjacent to its perimeter. I cannot blame landowners for selling – who doesn’t want to become a millionaire? But dollar signs have prevented South Dakota from thinking clearly about a finite natural resource.

Meanwhile, rural communities have empty buildings and vacant non-agricultural land that could be put to creative use. I suppose I am being pollyannish when I envision one large facility replaced by smaller plants spread over several communities. In the days when there were meat lockers in every county, I do not recall petitions being signed against them.

Housing: Corporate developers seem to think building more apartments is the answer to the Sioux Falls housing shortage. Perhaps they attract nice people, but new apartments don’t fall in the “affordable” category.

One could argue there’s not enough rural housing to support new industry either, but I suspect town leaders could entice developers to build apartments. Think how pleasant it would be for workers to live in homes overlooking a wetland instead of a parking lot, a pasture or community garden instead of a big-box store.

Schools: Our counties have watched schools dry up and consolidate, while Sioux Falls struggles to accommodate growing numbers of students. Think how gratifying it would be to raise the census in our rural classrooms, offering richer local education for our children and grandchildren.

Immigration: When I was a cub reporter in Day County, I sometimes interviewed refugees who had settled there. Welcoming as the community was, the immigrants did not stay. They needed jobs for which a language barrier was not a problem. As experience with Smithfield shows, meat processing fits that bill.

When I lived in Virginia, I tutored a Croatian family in English. They had young sons about the same age as mine, and our families became good friends. Stuck in a city apartment, they longed for somewhere to grow a garden, let their boys run freely, and hold traditional Eastern European pig roasts. Watching how industrious they were, I dreamed of them moving to a rural community and living near an older farming couple who could use extra sets of hands around the place. In my vision, I saw them trading chores for housing, working at a local plant until their English improved.

Until the day when there are no wars and no corrupt governments, we will always have immigrants. By providing them with jobs and affordable places to live, we can benefit from their work ethic while nudging our rural communities to prosperity. Concentrating newcomers in one crowded city is not the answer when the state is filled with communities who would welcome growth.

Retaining our young people: Remote work has given at least some of our state’s young people the chance to stay in South Dakota while working anywhere, but it should go further. Instead of competing with the rest of the state, Sioux Falls’ economic development experts should mentor rural leaders, guiding them through the process of attracting and accommodating new business across the state.

Share the wealth. Intersecting interstates and an airport are attractions for industry to Sioux Falls. But our state has smart people who can design infrastructure that is attractive elsewhere.

When residents say: “Sioux Falls isn’t what it used to be,” they don’t always mean it as a compliment. But good things have happened over the past four decades. Forward-thinking leaders envisioned a beautiful Falls Park, a vibrant downtown and a picturesque bicycle path. They fostered expansion in technology, education, and industry, leading to more shopping, hotels, and restaurants. They developed sports and medical facilities that have made the city a regional Mecca.

Their vision became reality. But in our state, Sioux Falls should not have the monopoly on growth.

Editor’s Note: The following column represents the views of this columnist and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the Tri-State Neighbor. We welcome your views as well. Write Editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.