The return of The Cowboys

John Wayne was the kind of guy you would want for a dad.

That’s how Al Barker Jr. began his talk to a crowd of about 50 during a luncheon at The Branding Iron restaurant in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Barker Jr. played Clyde Potter, also known as “Singing Fats,” in the 1972 movie The Cowboys starring John Wayne.

Barker Jr. and four other actors from The Cowboys came to the South Dakota town to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary in August.

The other actors included Robert Carradine, who played Slim Honeycutt, Steven R. Hudis who played Charlie Schwartz, Sean Kelly who played Stuttering Bob and Steven Benedict who played Steve.

The Cowboys centers on Wayne’s character, Wil Anderson, who is forced to find replacements for his cowhands who had left him for the gold rush. When no “suitable” replacements could be found, Anderson resorts to hiring 11 school-aged boys to help him on his cattle drive though “four hundred miles of the meanest country in the west.”

The boys prove themselves worthy and help Anderson get his cattle from central Montana to sell in Belle Fourche.

It was fitting then, that one of the stops the Cowboys made was at Belle Fourche Livestock. The five actors posed for pictures in the sale ring and even started quoting their lines unprompted.

Addressing the lunch crowd, Barker Jr. said one of the questions they get most often was what it was like working with John Wayne. He said he’s told Wayne’s sons, and wishes he could tell the Duke himself, that he was the ultimate father figure.

“He was a moral icon,” Barker said.

Each of the actors took turns speaking at the luncheon, and each spoke with a true reverence for the legendary actor, casually calling him Duke in passing. Hudis even wrote a song to commemorate the 50th anniversary which he sang at the luncheon. He called the tune, which was set to Marty Robbins’ Big Iron, “Eleven lucky boys.”

In it, he sang of the boys’ experience on set and Wayne’s noble character.

He even echoed Barker Jr.s sentiments of The Duke as a father figure in one verse that went:

“The first day on the set, we were as nervous as could be.

But the great John Wayne was welcome, he put us all at ease.

He was gracious, kind and humble, no none of that big star noise.

He was like a father to 11 lucky boys.

Very lucky boys.”

The Duke demonstrated that humility and kindness throughout the filming and especially during the hard times. Hudis said at one point he got bucked off the horse “Crazy Alice” and landed face first in the dirt.

“The Duke was there,” he said. Wayne told him now that he’d stepped in cow dung and gotten bucked off, he was “a real cowboy now.”

In his song, Hudis also sang of the intense training the boys had to undergo, learning to ride horses and shoot guns.

Most of the actors had very limited, if any, experience around cattle and horses, though a few, including Barker Jr., were born and raised cowboys who helped the others learn the ropes.

“The closest I’d come to a horse was the pony rides at the Beverly Center,” Hudis said.

Like Hudis, Benedict was one of the actors who had no ranching experience. It was a pretty steep learning curve, he told the Tri-State Neighbor.

The boys would go to school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and would have to have riding lessons right after school until 6 p.m. Saturdays were eight hour riding days and Sunday afternoons they mounted up from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who hadn’t ridden horses much, it was a brutal introduction.

“I had to wear a diaper because my butt was just raw,” Benedict said. “You can’t just sit on a horse all day long if you’ve never done it.”

But Benedict and his counterparts pushed through. They were told if they took a day off, they’d be fired.

Roughly one thousand boys tried out for the roles, so the actors knew they could easily be replaced. Benedict said they just had to tough it out and get through it.

In the end, the training paid off.

“I spent two and a half months learning how to ride a horse by the time we got to location, you could not tell the difference between the actors and the real kid cowboys,” said actor Robert Carradine.

Aside from all the riding, filming itself was rough. There are a few scenes in which they’re working in mud holes, soaked from the rain.

“That’s all us. We’re actually down there” Barker Jr. said. Much of what the cowboys experienced was real, which Barker said would likely never happen today

But even with all the intensity the movie demanded of them, for some of the inexperienced actors, the cowboy way of life seeped into their bones.

Benedict said fell in love with the cowboy lifestyle and ended up using the money he made from the movie to buy a team roping horse, calf roping horse, and a pickup and trailer. He started roping in area rodeos through the rest of his high school years.

Two of the other actors, Clay O’Brien who played Hardy Fimps and Mike Pyatt, who played Homer Weem, had roping arenas on their property, so the three of them spent a lot of time roping together, up to three times a week, after the film was released.

Benedict still has horses today, including a draft horse and wagon that he learned how to drive.

This wasn’t the first time the group of actors visited Belle Fourche. They came for the film’s 40th anniversary, however a few of the actors said they were originally surprised to find out that Belle Fourche is a real town after they’d finished filming.

Sean Kelly said that growing up in Los Angeles, “I didn't think anything else existed in America.” He called the film historic and said that working on it gave him a wider sensibility to look around and see “where the real people are.”

The film also gave the urban-based actors a deeper appreciation for agriculture. Hudis said he realized that when he eats a hamburger, there’s a whole process behind it. It interested him enough that he even studied ag for a while. He said he even thought about getting into ranching, and while that never happened, it definitely changed his perspective on the industry.

Throughout the actors two-day tour of Belle Fourche, they stopped at various businesses for meet and greet autograph sessions. Fans from as far away as Kansas came to meet the men and learn just how truly special it was to get to work with The Duke.

Hudis ended his song with the notion that once John Wayne passed away, old Hollywood died with him.

But as these men travel around the country and share their story, may they rest easy knowing that thanks to them, so many others are able to catch a glimpse not only of old Hollywood, but of the larger-than-life, yet gracious and humble, John Wayne.