One hundred sixty-nine 4-H and FFA members from three states competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest Jan. 29 in Sioux Falls.
People are also reading…
Parker FFA was the high senior team with 1,172 points. Minnehaha County 4-H was second with 1,166 points. Jackson County 4-H was the third place team with 1,163 points. Le Mars FFA was fourth with 1,159 points. Albert Lea FFA was fifth with 1,153 points.
The top 10 individuals in the senior division were: Wyatt Herman, Randolph FFA; Riley Pankratz, Parker FFA; Kallie Smeby, Albert Lea FFA; Kendall McAreavey, Minnehaha County 4-H; Brooklyn Roll, Jackson County 4-H; Tye McGraw, Clark County 4-H; Cash Voegele, Parker FFA; Jack Ten Napel, Le Mars FFA; Leah Bean, Buena Vista County 4-H; and Karter Hooyer, Sioux County 4-H.
Minnehaha County 4-H was the high junior team with 1,112 points. Lincoln County 4-H was second with 1,084 points. Buena Vista County 4-H was the third place team with 1,061 points. Brookings County 4-H was the fourth place team with 1,053 points. Murray County FFA placed fifth with 998 points.