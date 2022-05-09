Walt Bones Named 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador

Walt Bones of Chancellor has been named the 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient. He will be recognized on Wednesday, June 22, as part of the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Brookings.
Bones is a fourth-generation producer and long-time advocate for the industry. He and his family operate a diversified crop, livestock, and commercial agribusiness on the family farm near Parker.
Bones actively advocates for agriculture on the national, regional, and local levels and regularly hosts tours featuring his diverse operation, conservation efforts, and promotion of the agriculture lifestyle.
In addition, Bones has served on multiple boards and committees including Governor Daugaard’s Ag Advisory Board, SD Corn Growers Board, Avera Foundation Board, SD Cattleman’s Association Board, and served as the South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture from 2011-2013.
Always looking for ways to impact the next generation of farmers and ranchers, Bones is active in Junior Achievement and SD Ag in the Classroom. His experience as a producer and dedicated service with these diverse organizations make him an asset to South Dakota’s agriculture industry.
“Walt is passionate about agriculture and is a true leader in the industry,” said South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts. “He has dedicated much of his life to protecting and enhancing the future of agriculture in South Dakota and deserves to be recognized as the 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador.”
The 2022 Ag Summit is hosted by South Dakota DAN and is being held on the South Dakota State University campus on June 22 and 23. The event is free, and attendance is open to all, however pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the Ag Summit page on the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources website.
Past Governor’s Ag Ambassador recipients include Jeff Lakner, Paul Casper, Roger Scheibe, Lake Area Tech, Michelle Rook, Dr. Bob Thaler, Brad Greenway, Mike Held, Dr. Dan Gee and Tri-State Neighbor associate editor Jim Woster.